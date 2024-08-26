Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2024) - Canada's video game industry has seen a tremendous evolution over the past decade, with the number of users growing steadily across various segments of the market. As digital entertainment becomes an integral part of Canadian lives, data from Statista shows some fascinating trends in video game usage from 2019 to projected figures for 2029. From mobile gaming to cloud gaming, the Canadian gaming landscape is rapidly expanding and diversifying, reflecting both technological advancements and changing consumer preferences.





Digital innovation is reshaping the way Canadians engage with games, entertainment, and social interactions



Let's take a closer look at the data and analyze how video game usage in Canada is expected to evolve across different platforms.

Mobile Gaming: The Steady Rise

Mobile gaming in Canada has shown consistent growth, and it's no surprise given the convenience and accessibility it offers. Starting at 10.26 million users in 2019, mobile gaming has steadily grown, with projections showing that by 2029, there will be 14.57 million mobile gamers in the country.

This rise is fueled by the increasing availability of affordable smartphones, coupled with the continuous innovation in mobile game development. Games that offer free-to-play models with in-app purchases have become a significant part of many Canadians' daily lives. Mobile gaming's accessibility means that more casual gamers are entering the market, contributing to this steady rise.

Digital Video Games: Strong, But Leveling Off

Digital video games, which include games purchased and downloaded onto consoles or PCs, have been a dominant segment in Canada. In 2019, the number of digital video game users reached 11.46 million, and this number is projected to rise to 14.35 million by 2027. While the growth rate remains positive, the increase becomes more moderate after 2023, indicating a maturing market.

This trend reflects how digital games have become a staple for dedicated gamers, as major franchises and indie developers alike continue to offer a steady stream of new content. With the rise of digital distribution platforms, purchasing and playing games digitally has become the norm, reducing the need for physical copies.

Downloadable Games: Consistent Demand

Downloadable games have maintained a steady user base, growing from 9.32 million users in 2019 to a projected 10.06 million by 2029 according to Statista. This segment caters to gamers who prefer to own their games outright rather than relying on streaming services or cloud gaming.

The popularity of downloadable games has been buoyed by online gaming platforms, where gamers can purchase and download entire libraries of games. The ease of digital ownership and the frequent sales on these platforms keep this segment stable, even as newer forms of gaming emerge.

Cloud Gaming: A Rapidly Emerging Market

One of the most exciting developments in the Canadian gaming market is the rise of cloud gaming. Starting from just 0.82 million users in 2019, cloud gaming is expected to skyrocket to 9.94 million users by 2029. This remarkable growth highlights the increasing consumer interest in online, which allows gamers to play high-quality titles on virtually any device without the need for expensive hardware.

Cloud gaming's appeal lies in its flexibility. Gamers can access their favorite titles instantly, without worrying about downloads or storage space. This growing interest is fueled by improvements in internet infrastructure, including the wider availability of high-speed connections, making it easier for Canadians to adopt this new form of gaming.

Gaming Live Streaming: A New Way to Engage

The rise of live streaming platforms like Twitch and YouTube Gaming has added a new dimension to the gaming industry. The number of Canadians participating in, or consuming gaming live streams grew from 2.98 million in 2019 to 5.85 million in 2023, with projections showing continued growth to 9.02 million by 2029.

Live streaming has created a more interactive and communal experience for gamers. Whether it's watching professional esports tournaments or following favorite streamers, live streaming offers a way for gamers to engage with the community in real-time, further solidifying the gaming culture in Canada.

Online Gaming: Blurring the Lines Between Gaming and Gambling

While the traditional video game segments are growing steadily, another area that has seen notable expansion is online gambling. Online gaming platforms in Canada have increased their user base from 6.10 million in 2019 to 7.85 million projected by 2029. Online casinos are tapping into the same technology and gamification strategies used in video games, such as in-game rewards, daily challenges, and leaderboards, to create engaging experiences for players.

Interestingly, the overlap between gaming and gambling continues to grow. Many online casinos now incorporate game-like elements, including slots with storylines and even live dealer experiences that mirror live-streamed video games. For many Canadians, online casinos are becoming another form of digital entertainment, providing an interactive experience.

Physically Sold Video Games: A Declining Trend

As the gaming world shifts more towards digital, the number of users purchasing physically sold video games is on a steady decline. From 8.99 million users in 2019, this segment is projected to drop to 6.68 million by 2029. This decline is a clear reflection of the industry's transition towards digital distribution, where convenience and instant access trump physical ownership.

The Canadian video game industry is poised for continued growth across multiple segments, driven by the increasing popularity of mobile gaming, the rise of cloud gaming, and the enduring demand for downloadable games. While traditional forms of gaming, such as physical video game sales, may be declining, the overall market is thriving, with new opportunities arising from live streaming and online gambling.

As video games and online casinos increasingly intersect, they are shaping a new digital entertainment ecosystem in Canada and this evolving landscape is a testament to how digital innovation is reshaping the way Canadians engage with games, entertainment, and social interactions, setting the stage for a vibrant future in gaming.

