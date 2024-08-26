The researchers outlined a "scalable" manufacturing process that reportedly results in a tungsten diselenide film with an efficiency of up to 22. 3%. The proposed technique could facilitate the mass production of high-efficiency multilayer WSe2 solar cells at low cost. A group of researchers led by Stanford University has developed a new manufacturing process to build transition metal dichalcogenide (TMD) solar cells in a scalable fashion, thus bringing them closer to commercial production. TMDs are two-dimensional materials with remarkable semiconducting properties and high optical absorption ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...