Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 26.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Warum der Milliardär und Bergbaumagnat Frank Giustra & Sprott Resources auf West Red Lake setzen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DSW0 | ISIN: BE0974313455 | Ticker-Symbol: 1E91
Frankfurt
26.08.24
08:18 Uhr
2,035 Euro
+0,025
+1,24 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
ECONOCOM GROUP SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ECONOCOM GROUP SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,0102,07519:02
Actusnews Wire
26.08.2024 17:53 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ECONOCOM: Treasury shares

press release

REGULATED INFORMATION
26 August 2024



Treasury shares


As part of the treasury shares buybacks approved by the general meeting of shareholders on 30 November 2021, Econocom Group SE carried out, from 29 July 2024 to 25 August 2024, the following transactions concerning the Econocom Group share:

DateNegotiation methodTransactionsQuantitiesAverage
price
(€)		Minimum
price
(€)		Maximum
price
(€)
29/07/2024stock exchangePurchase8,8141.988 1.964 2.025
30/07/2024stock exchangePurchase7,6661.987 1.984 1.990
31/07/2024stock exchangePurchase17,2681.995 1.990 1.998
01/08/2024stock exchangePurchase7,1952.018 2.000 2.030
02/08/2024stock exchangePurchase6,9291.948 1.898 1.986
05/08/2024stock exchangePurchase7,9051.952 1.920 2.005
06/08/2024stock exchangePurchase5,9301.939 1.908 1.958
07/08/2024stock exchangePurchase9,3421.999 1.964 2.015
08/08/2024stock exchangePurchase9,3452.029 2.000 2.045
09/08/2024stock exchangePurchase9,3462.106 2.095 2.115
12/08/2024stock exchangePurchase7,9272.1302.1202.140
13/08/2024stock exchangePurchase6,8152.1032.0602.145
14/08/2024stock exchangePurchase4,8072.0061.9782.065
15/08/2024stock exchangePurchase10,0002.0602.0202.095
16/08/2024stock exchangePurchase187,8012.0812.0802.100
19/08/2024stock exchangePurchase5,6472.0972.0702.100
20/08/2024stock exchangePurchase10,0002.0932.0802.100
21/08/2024stock exchangePurchase9,7422.0932.0752.100
22/08/2024stock exchangePurchase10,0002.0902.0802.095
23/08/2024stock exchangePurchase10,0002.0842.0652.100
Total 352,479


On 26 August 2024, Econocom Group SE held 7,647,360 Econocom Group shares out of a total number of 179,045,899 securities issued. amounting to 4.27% of the firm's securities.

All press releases about the treasury shares buyback program are published in the section 'Regulated Information - Treasury Shares Buyback' on the financial part of Econocom's website.



ABOUT ECONOCOM

The Econocom group, which was founded 50 years ago, is a pioneer in support for digital transformation of companies. Its solutions, which focus on developing and transforming the workplace, infrastructure, audiovisual technology and digital signage, cover the full range of responsibilities in expertise needed to carry out digital projects, from the design phase and guidance in choosing a solution to equipment roll-out and managed services. This includes equipment purchasing or leasing, equipment customisation and equipment-related services, as well as the refurbishing of products at the end of their lifespan. Econocom is present in 16 countries and has more than 8,800 employees. It is listed on Euronext in Brussels, on the BEL Mid and Family Business indexes, and it made €2.681 billion in revenue in 2023.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

www.econocom.com

Investor and shareholder relations contact: eric.bazile@econocom.com

Financial communication agency contact: info@capvalue.fr +33 1 80 81 50 00

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yZtuZpxpl2jKmXKbk8aWmZRll25nl5WWmJTHlJNwasjGaWlllW+XbZ2YZnFomGps
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-87356-cp-rachat-d_actions-propres-2024-8-26-vuk.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
Buy the Dip: 5 Top Krypto-Aktien für den Bullrun

Nach einer monatelangen Seitwärtsbewegung setzt der Bitcoin einen erneuten Aufwärtsimpuls, der zu neuen Allzeithochs führen könnte.

Durch einen nachhaltigen Anstieg des Basiswertes profitieren sowohl Kryptobörsen als auch Mining- Unternehmen. Im aktuellen Report wird die Situation des Bitcoins analysiert. Zudem werden 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen besprochen, die im Vergleich zum Basiswert enormes Aufholpotential besitzen und den breiten Markt mittelfristig outperformen könnten.

Nutzen Sie Ihre Chance jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Favoriten Sie jetzt in Ihr Depot legen sollten.

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.