In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders' general meeting on May 24, 2024, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from August 19 to August 23, 2024:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share)
Amount of transactions (EUR)
Market (MIC Code)
19/08/2024
272,732
62.801219
17,127,902.06
XPAR
19/08/2024
134,055
62.825835
8,422,117.31
CEUX
19/08/2024
24,769
62.784412
1,555,107.10
TQEX
19/08/2024
16,046
62.793261
1,007,580.67
AQEU
20/08/2024
304,671
62.291990
18,978,562.89
XPAR
20/08/2024
133,000
62.288395
8,284,356.54
CEUX
20/08/2024
40,000
62.281825
2,491,273.00
TQEX
20/08/2024
20,000
62.288422
1,245,768.44
AQEU
21/08/2024
254,496
62.060643
15,794,185.40
XPAR
21/08/2024
172,174
62.049125
10,683,246.05
CEUX
21/08/2024
31,357
62.048427
1,945,652.53
TQEX
21/08/2024
20,671
62.066749
1,282,981.77
AQEU
22/08/2024
281,514
61.683828
17,364,861.16
XPAR
22/08/2024
162,000
61.697261
9,994,956.28
CEUX
22/08/2024
40,000
61.693998
2,467,759.92
TQEX
22/08/2024
19,000
61.705037
1,172,395.70
AQEU
23/08/2024
323,640
62.101044
20,098,381.88
XPAR
23/08/2024
130,734
62.106071
8,119,375.09
CEUX
23/08/2024
31,000
62.100858
1,925,126.60
TQEX
23/08/2024
13,800
62.105509
857,056.02
AQEU
Total
2,425,659
62.176360
150,818,646.39
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
