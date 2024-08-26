Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders' general meeting on May 24, 2024, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from August 19 to August 23, 2024:

Transaction Date Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share) Amount of transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 19/08/2024 272,732 62.801219 17,127,902.06 XPAR 19/08/2024 134,055 62.825835 8,422,117.31 CEUX 19/08/2024 24,769 62.784412 1,555,107.10 TQEX 19/08/2024 16,046 62.793261 1,007,580.67 AQEU 20/08/2024 304,671 62.291990 18,978,562.89 XPAR 20/08/2024 133,000 62.288395 8,284,356.54 CEUX 20/08/2024 40,000 62.281825 2,491,273.00 TQEX 20/08/2024 20,000 62.288422 1,245,768.44 AQEU 21/08/2024 254,496 62.060643 15,794,185.40 XPAR 21/08/2024 172,174 62.049125 10,683,246.05 CEUX 21/08/2024 31,357 62.048427 1,945,652.53 TQEX 21/08/2024 20,671 62.066749 1,282,981.77 AQEU 22/08/2024 281,514 61.683828 17,364,861.16 XPAR 22/08/2024 162,000 61.697261 9,994,956.28 CEUX 22/08/2024 40,000 61.693998 2,467,759.92 TQEX 22/08/2024 19,000 61.705037 1,172,395.70 AQEU 23/08/2024 323,640 62.101044 20,098,381.88 XPAR 23/08/2024 130,734 62.106071 8,119,375.09 CEUX 23/08/2024 31,000 62.100858 1,925,126.60 TQEX 23/08/2024 13,800 62.105509 857,056.02 AQEU Total 2,425,659 62.176360 150,818,646.39

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE has no liability for the acts or omissions of these entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

