DJ Freelance.com: 2nd quarter 2024 revenue: EUR258.8m (+23%)

Freelance.com Freelance.com: 2nd quarter 2024 revenue: EUR258.8m (+23%) 26-Aug-2024 / 17:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release - 26 August 2024 2nd quarter 2024 revenue: EUR258.8m (+23%) 1st semester 2024 revenue: EUR517.1m (23%) Freelance.com (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0004187367 - ALFRE), a leader in the relationship between companies and their external talents, has announced its consolidated results for the first semester of 2024 (period from 1 January to 30 June 2024). Revenues 2024 2023 Change (unaudited consolidated data, in MEUR) consolidated consolidated 1st quarter turnover 258.2 208.5 +24% 2nd quarter turnover 258.8 210.9 +23% 1st semester turnover 517.1 419.4 +23%

In the 2nd quarter, the group's revenue amounted to EUR258.8 million, a 23% year-on-year growth (+1% organically).

-- In France, Freelance.com delivered consolidated revenue of EUR189.5m in the 2nd quarter, up 33% comparedwith the 2nd quarter of 2023 (+1% organic growth).

-- Internationally, Freelance.com generated revenue of EUR69.4m in the 2nd quarter, up 1% compared with the 2nd quarter of 2023 (-1% organically).

In the 1st half, the group's revenue amounted to EUR517.1 million, a 23% year-on-year growth (+1% organically).

-- French activities grew 36%, reaching EUR380.8m

-- International activities decreased by 2%, reaching EUR136.3m

International activities stabilize, growth slows in France

Freelance.com's international activities continued to recover over the quarter. The organic decline in sales in Q2 2024 is limited to -1%, despite a strong comparable Q2 2023. These results are attributable to the stabilization of Helvetic Payroll's activities and to year-to-year growth of EUR2.1m of the Moroccan scope, driven by non-recurring items.

Organic growth in France (+1%) continued its slowdown, in line with the last twelve months, affected by difficult market conditions. The Group continues to implement cost and revenue synergies from the recently acquired OpenWork and STA.

Guidance of slightly positive organic growth in 2024 is confirmed

The integrations of OpenWork on September 1, 2023, and STA on January 11, 2024, raise Freelance.com's combined annual sales above the billion-euro mark and strengthen our position in the external talent management market.

We are continuing our review of external growth opportunities in France and Europe.

Upcoming events

-- Half-year results 2024: 21 October 2024.

-- 3rd Quarter 2024 revenue: 18 November 2024.

About Freelance.com

Positioned at the heart of the transformation of the labor market, Freelance.com is a European leader in Talent as a Service (TAAS) solutions, connecting large companies with their external talents. The group offers a full range of services: expertise sourcing, project management, commercial support, wage portage, and compliance management. Freelance.com relies on a community of over 150,000 (106,000 in France) qualified consultants and experts, working as freelancers or within highly specialized SMEs, having delivered a total of more than 15,000 services in 2023. With 321 employees and a proforma turnover of 902.6 million euros in 2023, a presence in France and internationally (Switzerland, Belgium, Morocco, England, Germany), Freelance.com is a reference player in the "Future of Work," recognized as one of the "Growth Champions 2023" by Les Echos.

Label: FREELANCE.COM ISIN Code: FR0004187367 Mnemonic Code: ALFRE Number of shares composing the share capital: 56 535 254 Additional information on: https://www.freelance.com

Groupe Freelance.com Groupe Freelance.com Tristan DE VILLEMEUR Florent BRIANT Head Investor Relations Chief Financial Officer Tel. +33 6 70 35 46 49 Tel. +33 6 95 84 14 18 tdevillemeur@freelance.com fbriant@freelance.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: CP Freelance Q224_ENG

=---------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Freelance.com 1, parvis de La Défense 92044 PARIS LA DEFENSE CEDEX France Phone: 0614455821 E-mail: fcanetti@freelance.com Internet: www.freelance.com ISIN: FR0004187367 Euronext Ticker: ALFRE AMF Category: Inside information / News release on accounts, results EQS News ID: 1975247 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1975247 26-Aug-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1975247&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 26, 2024 11:41 ET (15:41 GMT)