Diné Development Corporation : DDC Named a 2024 Best Place to Work in South Carolina

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2024 / Diné Development Corporation (DDC), a Navajo Nation-owned IT, engineering, professional, and environmental solutions provider, proudly announces that it has been named a 2024 Best Place to Work in South Carolina by SC Biz News. This marks the fifth consecutive year that DDC has received the award, underscoring its commitment to cultivating an exceptional workplace culture, empowering employees, and driving community advancement.

The Best Places to Work program honors top employers in South Carolina, recognizing their contributions in support of the state's economy and workforce. DDC was awarded for excellence in leadership, corporate culture and communications, training and development, compensation and benefits, and corporate engagement. The organization was recognized during an awards event on Thursday, August 22 at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, joining 106 honorees across small, medium, and large business categories.

"This recognition is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our employees," stated Jackie Goodwin, DDC Chief Operating Officer. "Our team fosters a supportive, inclusive environment where every member feels valued and empowered. This award not only reflects our spirit of excellence within the organization, but also reinforces our dedication to our clients, the Navajo Nation, and the communities we serve."

The milestone builds on DDC's growth as the family of companies celebrates its 20th anniversary and expands operations across the nation. DDC's 2023 acquisition of Spin Systems, Inc. (SpinSys) integrated a core health IT market and employee base in Charleston, SC, affirming its continued growth and investment in the state.

To learn more about DDC's culture and explore career opportunities, visit ddc-dine.com.

