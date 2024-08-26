AllStar Health Brands, Inc.: AllStar Health Brands / AllStar Global Brands Sign Enzo Concina Pro Scout and Senior Italian Consultant

AllStar is excited to announce the signing of Enzo Concina, whose resume speaks for itself. A senior scout for a top Serie A team and previous professional soccer player for Montreal Impact and also Piacenza, Serie B.

Enzo's duty is for pro scouting for North America and Europe and also for soccer affiliation with a top professional team in Serie C. Enzo's experience is both in Italy and also North America, where he played professionally. We here at AllStar have a proven scout and consultant.

FOOTBALL PLAYER CAREER 1982/1994

Seasons

1994 - mid season Montreal Impact (APSL Champions "North America")

1993/1994 AC Forli "Serie C"

1992 Unattached

1991/1992 SS Nola "Serie C"

1990/1991 SS Nola "Serie C"

1989/1990 AC Monza "Serie B"

1988/1989 Piacenza FBC "Serie B"

1987/1988 Piacenza FBC "Serie B"

1986/1987 Piacenza FBC "Serie C" (Promoted to Serie B)

1985/1986 AC Pavia "Serie C"

1984/1985 AC Pavia "Serie C"

1984 AC Cesena "Serie B"

1983/1984 US Ravenna "Serie C"

1982/1983 US Ravenna "Serie C"

1980/1982 Canadian National Under 21 (Captain)

1988/1993 Canadian Senior National Team

EDUCATION & TRAINING

AllStar Health Brands Inc.:

AllStar Health Brands Inc., founded in 2017 as a Nevada Corporation, is based in Miami, Florida. It specializes in healthcare products aimed at enhancing health and enhancing quality of life. With a focus on nutritional supplements, over-the-counter remedies, and medications, AllStar serves markets in North America and Europe. The company is committed to expanding its product o?erings, introducing innovative solutions for improved human health, and fostering growth through acquisitions, mergers, and collaborations.

For more information please contact:

Peter Wanner, CEO AllStarHealth Brands, Inc (ALST)

Tel: 416.918.6987

email: peterw@allstarhealthbrands.com

SOURCE: AllStar Health Brands, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com