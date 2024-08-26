Earnhardt Family Celebrates 73rd Anniversary With Big Donation to St. Mary's Food Bank

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2024 / On the eve of Earnhardt Auto Center's 73rd Anniversary, the Earnhardt Family is donating $73,000 to St. Mary's Foodbank, carrying on both a company & family tradition of supporting the communities that have supported Earnhardt all of these years.

"Just over four years ago, we lost our patriarch, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, mentor and leader," says grandson Derby Earnhardt.

"And his wish was ours … one that ensures Earnhardt supports our local communities," says grandson Bull Earnhardt.

Over the years, Tex and the Earnhardt Family have supported the communities of the Valley (and beyond) with countless financial and in-kind donations, helping everyone from the sick and impaired to first responders, teachers, foster children and more.

"In 73 years, Earnhardt Auto Centers has grown to have 17 dealerships while also ensuring we support the communities that have supported Earnhardt all these years. Tex wanted everyone to know [and we agree] that we wouldn't be here were it not for the support of our community," says sons Hal Earnhardt III and Jim Babe Earnhardt, "so we want to be sure we always remember that and pay it forward."

"The company [today] is based on values and sound principles that Tex instilled in all of us," says grandson Dodge Earnhardt, "... and that [the "Spirit of Tex"] includes the spirit of giving."

At 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 27th, the Earnhardt Family will personally present St. Mary's Food Bank with a significant donation of $73,000.

St. Mary's Food Bank is located at 2831 N. 31st Ave., Phoenix, AZ, 85009, and the donation ceremony will be coordinated by St. Mary's President and CEO Milt Liu.

"To be a part of both recognizing and memorializing the spirit of Tex Earnhardt and the company he started 73 years ago is a real honor," Liu said. "This incredible donation will provide more than 360,000 meals to Arizona children, families and seniors in need. On their behalf, we are proud to accept this awesome gift from the Earnhardt family and their continued support of St. Mary's. Food Bank!"

