PAPÉ GROUP: Papé Material Handling, Inc. Announces Acquisition of FSI Equipment

EUGENE, OR / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2024 / Papé Material Handling announces its acquisition of Fork Lift Specialties, Inc. (FSI Equipment), effective August 23, 2024. No details of the acquisition will be released. Former FSI Equipment customers will gain access to Papé's extensive selection of forklifts and other material handling equipment.





In an announcement from Papé Material Handling President Chris Wetle, he said, "Our members look forward to earning your business with unparalleled customer service and a full line of equipment rentals including scissor lifts, boom lifts, telehandlers and forklift models including 3- and 4-wheel electric, internal combustion, narrow aisle, reach trucks, and big-jumbo trucks. We look forward to meeting you, building a strong relationship, earning your trust, exceeding your expectations, and being a continued part of your success."

FSI Equipment, a company that has been in business since 1986, proudly holds the distinction of being the oldest Yale dealer west of the Mississippi. For the past 31 years, Mike Fitzgerald has been the owner, guiding FSI with dedication and a deep commitment to excellence. Mike is excited for FSI Equipment to become part of Papé Material Handling. This merger represents not just a new beginning, but a chance to expand FSI's reach, enhance their offerings, and continue the legacy of success that has defined the company for decades.

The new address for the Bakersfield location will be 1017 Carrier Parkway Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93308.

The new address for the Fresno location will be 3732 S Bagley Ave, Fresno, CA 93725.

The existing Fresno FSI store will now become a Papé Rents location for all rental sales. With over 85 years of experience, Papé is a fourth-generation family-owned and led business with a long tradition of success in the equipment business. Our parent company, The Papé Group, Inc., headquartered in Eugene, Ore., represents a full line of capital equipment sales, parts, service, finance, and rental throughout nine western states and Hawaii. Papé Material Handling, Inc.; Papé Kenworth; Papé Machinery, Inc.; Ditch Witch West; and Engineered Products, A Papé Company, serve customers in the material handling, transportation, agriculture, turf, forestry, construction, trenching, and warehousing industries.

About Papé: Papé is the premier capital equipment provider in the West. For over 85 years, Papé has worked to maximize customers' uptime through top-quality equipment, convenient maintenance service, and the best customer service. This fourth-generation family-owned company is dedicated to providing customers with quality products and unmatched service. As the leading supplier of construction, logging, material handling, landscaping, trenching, and farm equipment, as well as semi-trucks and warehouse products, Papé makes good on providing customers with end-to-end solutions.

