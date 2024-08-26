TYM North America Announces Grand Opening and Expansion of New Facility in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania

TYM North America, a leader in the tractor industry, is excited to announce the grand opening and expansion of its new 90,000-square-foot parts and distribution center located in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania. This significant development emphasizes TYM's commitment to supporting dealer growth and enhancing service capabilities across North America.

The new distribution center in Bloomsburg represents a strategic investment aimed at streamlining operations, improving inventory management, and expediting delivery times to meet the increasing demands of dealers and customers. The new facility is set to bolster TYM's capacity to distribute high-quality tractor equipment more efficiently, ensuring that dealers have the resources they need to grow their businesses and serve their communities effectively.

"The decision to establish the Northeast Campus here reflects our recognition of the region's critical role in our operations," said Kim Hiyong, Chairman of TYM. "This location enhances our ability to meet the evolving needs of our dealers and customers, ensuring that TYM continues to set the standard for quality and reliability."

The 90,000-square-foot facility features a streamlined layout designed to optimize workflow and storage. This will enhance the efficiency of order processing and distribution and improve the customer experience. The Bloomsburg campus will serve as a central hub for TYM North America's distribution operations, allowing for quicker response times and improved service levels.

The grand opening event took place on August 22nd, at the new Bloomsburg facility, located at 2605 Columbia Blvd, Bloomsburg, PA, and featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony, facility tours, and presentations from company executives. Local dignitaries, industry partners, and media representatives were invited to join in celebrating the milestone achievement.

TYM North America's expansion into Bloomsburg is a key component of its broader growth strategy, which focuses on enhancing operational capabilities and expanding its footprint to better serve the community. As the company continues to grow, it remains committed to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service to its dealers and customers.

For more information about TYM North America and its new Bloomsburg distribution center, please visit tym.world.

