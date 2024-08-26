McFadyen Digital Joins BigCommerce Agency Partner Program

McFadyen Digital offers almost 30 years of strategic and technology expertise to help BigCommerce's fast-growing B2B brands to modernize and scale their digital commerce capabilities

VIENNA, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2024 / McFadyen Digital, a leading B2B ecommerce consultancy, today announced it has officially become a BigCommerce Agency Partner, earning BigDev Certification status. As a member of the BigCommerce Agency Partner Program, McFadyen will now be able to offer strategic consulting, ecommerce re-platforming, and ongoing digital commerce and marketplace innovation services to clients of the platform.





"We are thrilled about our partnership with BigCommerce, a company that shares our commitment to innovation and excellence in the digital commerce space," said Jon Reily, President, McFadyen Digital. "Together, we enable our clients to harness the full potential of BigCommerce's platform, providing them with the tools and strategies necessary to thrive in today's competitive B2B landscape."

McFadyen Digital brings almost 30 years of experience in the design, implementation, and optimization of digital commerce solutions. Leveraging BigCommerce's robust, scalable platform, McFadyen Digital will offer businesses enhanced capabilities, including seamless integration with existing systems, advanced customization options, and comprehensive support for complex B2B transactions.

"Partnering with McFadyen Digital represents a step forward in our mission to empower B2B merchants with the best tools to compete and win online," said Lance Owide, General Manager, B2B at BigCommerce. "McFadyen Digital's deep expertise in multi-channel B2B e-commerce and marketplace strategies, combined with our platform's flexibility and performance, will enable businesses to unlock new opportunities for growth and deliver exceptional experiences to their customers."

Tens of thousands of BigCommerce customers look to the platform's robust agency partner ecosystem for support in creating differentiated shopping experiences to fuel their growth. Therefore, BigCommerce Agency Partners are carefully selected on the basis of offering best-in-class technologies, value and superior customer service.

This partnership will focus on delivering customized B2B e-commerce solutions that address the unique needs of each client, ensuring a tailored approach that drives tangible business results. By combining McFadyen Digital's strategic guidance with BigCommerce's innovative platform, the two companies aim to set a new standard for excellence in B2B digital commerce.

About McFadyen Digital

McFadyen Digital helps organizations launch and grow their digital commerce and marketplace initiatives. With nearly 30 years of ecommerce experience, the company delivers strategies and solutions that drive measurable business results. From concept to execution, McFadyen Digital partners with clients to create exceptional digital commerce and marketplace experiences. For more information, please visit www.mcfadyen.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open SaaS and composable e-commerce platform that empowers brands and retailers of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides its customers sophisticated, enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease of use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries rely on BigCommerce, including Burrow, Coldwater Creek, Francesca's, Harvey Nichols, King Arthur Baking Co., MKM Building Supplies, Ted Baker, United Aqua Group and Uplift Desk. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. McFadyen Digital® is a registered trademark of McFadyen Consulting Group, Inc. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

