CEO Alex Kleyner Discusses National Debt Relief's Partnerships and Philanthropic Initiatives to Drive Financial Empowerment

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2024 / National Debt Relief , a leader in helping individuals navigate and eliminate debt, continues to expand its reach through strategic partnerships and philanthropic efforts. Under the guidance of CEO and co-founder Alex Kleyner , the company has forged impactful collaborations designed to extend its mission of debt relief and financial education to broader communities. Among its most notable recent partnerships are those with NASCAR, the Wounded Warrior Project, and the Cobra Marching Band.

Official Debt Relief Partner of NASCAR

In a move that underscores its commitment to reaching diverse audiences, National Debt Relief recently became the Official Debt Relief Partner of NASCAR . This collaboration is poised to bring awareness to debt relief to help more individuals get out of debt.

"Our partnership with NASCAR is about more than just branding; it's about connecting with fans who may be dealing with financial stress and offering them real solutions to get their financial life back on track," explains Alex Kleyner .

The multi-year partnership builds on National Debt Relief's official partnership with the NASCAR Chicago Street Race in June 2024. The debt relief company also debuted its at-track branding at the Richmond Raceway in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series' Clean Harbors 250 on August 10 and 11. The partnership will continue with presence and engagements at NASCAR events throughout 2024.

Support of the Wounded Warrior Project

Another cornerstone of National Debt Relief's philanthropic efforts is its partnership with the Wounded Warrior Project . This collaboration focuses on supporting veterans who face financial difficulties as they transition back to civilian life. A key component of this partnership is National Debt Relief's sponsorship of the Wounded Warrior Project's Gala event, which will take place in February 2025 and aims to raise funds and awareness for veteran services.

"We owe our veterans a debt of gratitude, and this partnership is our way of giving back to those who have sacrificed so much," says Alex Kleyner .

The initiatives under this partnership include specialized debt relief programs tailored to veterans' needs, along with financial counseling services. Representatives from the Wounded Warrior Project have praised the partnership, highlighting its potential to improve the lives of countless veterans.

Partnership with Cobra Marching Band

Rounding out its recent efforts, National Debt Relief strives to make a local impact through the support of organizations like the Cobra Marching Band , a program that provides opportunities that promote leadership, teamwork, as well as physical fitness with a strong focus on character development to young people. This partnership started after National Debt Relief was impressed by the presence of the Cobra Marching Band during a Super Bowl performance. Alex Kleyner and National Debt Relief then invited the band of impressive young people to play for the company in celebration of an internal milestone. Since then, National Debt Relief has been a major supporter of the organization and its participants through financial support for the band's programs, ensuring that the next generation of musicians can continue to thrive.

"We're proud to support the Cobra Marching Band, which represents our commitment to supporting local organizations," says Alex Kleyner .

Through these strategic partnerships and philanthropic efforts, National Debt Relief continues to make a difference in the lives of those struggling with debt and in the communities it serves. From bringing greater awareness of debt relief services to the NASCAR stage to supporting veterans and nurturing young talent, the company is committed to extending its reach and impact.

CONTACT:

Andrew Mitchell

media@cambridgeglobal.com

SOURCE: National Debt Relief

View the original press release on accesswire.com