Fathom and Trafalgar Releasing Extend Dates and Add Territories for LAIKA's Award-Winning, Iconic First Film

In UK, Coraline Surpasses Re-Release of E.T. The Extraterrestrial, Now #2 Behind Titanic; Mexico Ticket Sales Exceed Film's Original Run

Since its re-release on August 15th, LAIKA's acclaimed 2009 stop-motion animated film Coraline has garnered $38.3M at the global box office. In partnership with Fathom in the US and Trafalgar Releasing internationally, the film is offered in stunning, newly remastered 3D as well as 2D formats.

The 15th anniversary Coraline showings also include an early glimpse of LAIKA's upcoming film, Wildwood, making it the must-see film event of the summer.

This past weekend, Coraline picked up an additional $5,038,976 in U.S. box office for a cume of $24,105,063. Internationally, Coraline gained $2,904,197 for the weekend bringing the tally to $14,163,202. Total gross box office now stands at $38,268,265.*

In Mexico, Coraline has sold more than 1.6 million tickets for the 15th Anniversary, exceeding the number of tickets sold for the original release in 2009.

In the UK, Coraline has moved into the #2 spot on Top Film Re-Releases of all time, surpassing E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial and trailing only Titanic in box office grosses.

Additional international markets have been added by Trafalgar Releasing including France (11/9 11/10) and the Philippines (8/28-9/3 and 9/25-9/30). Other markets will be announced shortly.

"Movie audiences worldwide have once again embraced Coraline, celebrating its 15th anniversary with overwhelming enthusiasm," said David Burke, LAIKA's Chief Marketing Operations Officer. "The film's triumphant return to the big screen, newly remastered in stunning 3D, has ignited a cultural phenomenon, drawing in multiple generations of moviegoers and reaffirming Coraline's place as a timeless cinematic masterpiece. We have said all along that this anniversary edition is a heartfelt love letter to LAIKA fans, and we are deeply moved by the overwhelming response to its worldwide re-release. Coraline's enduring appeal speaks volumes about the profound loyalty, love, and admiration that fans hold for LAIKA and our pioneering work in stop-motion animation."

Burke continues "As part of eventizing the Coraline return, we treated cinemagoers to an early glimpse of our upcoming feature, Wildwood, alongside exclusive behind-the-scenes content showcasing our inspiring filmmaking process. We also hosted fan-focused events and collaborations with brands like Mondo, Converse, and Portland's Stumptown Coffee Roasters, as well as launched our new exhibition, LAIKA Frame x Frame at the British Film Institute. We extend our deepest gratitude to our partners at Fathom and Trafalgar Releasing for their exceptional efforts in bringing Coraline back to audiences around the globe."

"Once again, we're reminded of the power of this film and how beloved it is to Coraline fans everywhere and now, it's the highest grossing classic title in Fathom's history," said Ray Nutt, CEO of Fathom. "Based on the amazing numbers, we're pleased to partner with LAIKA on adding more dates to Coraline's run in both 2D and 3D."

"Coraline's continued global success is a testament to the universal appeal of its story and animation style. The record-breaking results are proof that the film stands the test of time and continues to captivate audiences 15 years later with themes of courage and self-discovery," said Kymberli Frueh, SVP of Programming and Content Acquisitions at Trafalgar Releasing. "It has been a pleasure working alongside LAIKA to bring this film to so many passionate fans around the world."

Coraline is a wondrous and thrilling, fun and suspenseful animated adventure. Coraline was written and directed by stop-motion auteur Henry Selick (The Nightmare Before Christmas, Wendell Wild) and stars Dakota Fanning, Ian McShane, Teri Hatcher, Keith David, John Hodgman, and British comedy duo Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders. The film was nominated for the Oscar® and Golden Globe; won the Cristal Award at Annecy and was named one of the best films of the year by AFI. It won three Annie Awards for Best Music, Character Design and Production Design.

11-year-old Coraline Jones (Fanning) is feisty, curious, and intrepid beyond her years. She and her parents (Hatcher, Hodgman) have just relocated from Michigan to Oregon. Missing her friends and finding her parents to be distracted by their work, Coraline tries to find some excitement in her new environment but seriously doubts that her new home can provide anything truly intriguing to her. But when she walks through a secret door in her living room and ventures down an eerie passageway, she discovers an alternate version of her life and existence. On the surface, this parallel reality is similar to her real life only much better. The adults, including the solicitous Other Mother (Hatcher), seem much more welcoming to her. Even the mysterious Cat (David) now regards her as the center of attention. She begins to think that this Other World might be where she belongs. But when her wondrously off-kilter, fantastical visit turns dangerous and Other Mother schemes to keep her there, Coraline musters all of her resourcefulness, determination, and bravery to get back home and save her family.

About LAIKA

LAIKA was founded in 2005 in Oregon by President CEO Travis Knight. The studio's five films Coraline (2009), ParaNorman (2012), The Boxtrolls (2014), Kubo and the Two Strings (2016) and Missing Link (2019) have all been nominated for the Academy Award® for Outstanding Animated Feature. Kubo and the Two Strings won the BAFTA® Award for Best Animated Film and received an additional Oscar® nomination for Visual Effects. Missing Link was awarded the Golden Globe® for Best Animated Film. LAIKA was awarded a Scientific and Technology Oscar® in 2016 for its innovation in 3D printing. LAIKA is currently in production on its next animated film Wildwood. The studio is developing the animated feature films The Night Gardener, from an original idea by Bill Dubuque, creator of the hit series Ozark, and Piranesi, based on the NYT bestselling novel by Susanna Clarke. LAIKA has launched a Live Action subsidiary with a range of projects in development including feature films based on the action thriller novel Seventeen by screenwriter John Brownlow and the original script Crumble, written and directed by Brian Duffield with Phil Lord and Chris Miller producing. www.laika.com

About Fathom Events

Fathom Events is a recognized leader in the entertainment industry as one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters in North America. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L), Fathom operates the largest cinema distribution network, delivering a wide variety of programming and experiences to cinema audiences in all the top U.S. markets and to more than 45 countries. For more information, visit FathomEvents.com.

About Trafalgar Releasing

Trafalgar Releasing, the global leader in event cinema distribution, harnesses the power of cinema to bring fans together in more than 15,000 cinemas across 132 countries. A subsidiary of Trafalgar Entertainment, Trafalgar Releasing's operations include production, acquisition, marketing, and distribution of live or pre-recorded content to cinemas worldwide led by an international team based in the UK, US and Germany. Featuring live concerts, music documentaries, world-class opera, award-winning theatre, and more from leading names in entertainment such as Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, BTS, Metallica, Oasis, Coldplay, Billie Eilish, the Royal Opera House and others, Trafalgar Releasing has repeatedly shattered event cinema box office records, most recently with international distribution for TAYLOR SWIFT THE ERAS TOUR, the highest-grossing concert film of all time. Information about Trafalgar Releasing can be found at www.trafalgar-releasing.com.

