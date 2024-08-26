Bayou City Hemp: Florida, Louisiana, and Tennessee Say 'Howdy' to Popular Texas-Based THC Seltzer Brands, Now Available Statewide

The Alcohol Alternative is Powered by Bayou City Hemp, Which Boasts an Emerging Portfolio of High-Demand Beverage Brands

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2024 / Bayou City Hemp Company (BCHC) is bringing its full fleet of hemp-derived THC beverages to the Florida, Louisiana, and Tennessee markets, now on shelves in hundreds of retail locations throughout the states. Substantial growth is happening across BCHC's product line, led by HOWDY, which launched in Spring 2024, 8th Wonder, which Bayou City acquired in 2023, and Beach Break, which will officially launch in Fall 2024.









Bayou City Hemp develops low to mid-dose hemp-derived THC beverages housed within lifestyle brands that aim to educate new customers on the best ways to responsibly enjoy the emerging beverage category as an alcohol alternative or anytime relaxing refreshment. Bayou City combines this branded approach with science and know-how gained with its acquisition of 8th Wonder in 2023, Houston's decade-old brewery and distillery, to become the world's first vertically integrated cannabis and craft beverage company.

The high-quality product and science-based processes for extracting THC from hemp have made the company the gold standard for cannabis products across Texas and beyond. The groundbreaking move to introduce hemp-derived THC beverages to these states provides an unmatched level of legitimacy to this new and emerging industry and serves as a massive step forward in the THC Beverage category.

Expansion Throughout Florida, Louisiana, and Tennessee

Restaurants, music venues, movie theaters, bars, and even family-friendly bowling alleys have embraced cannabis in Texas, proving that hemp-derived THC beverages are quickly becoming the new normal across the country.

"There's so much energy and momentum in this new category and we're at the front of the pack because we put a lot of consideration into the most enjoyable ways to incorporate these into the flow of your life. There's a reason people keep coming back to our brands, as an alcohol alternative, at bars and restaurants, and at home," said Ben Meggs, CEO of Bayou City Hemp Company. "The consumers are rapidly becoming more educated and refined, they know what they want, there's no longer any stigma. We make our range of beverages to fit into our different customer's lifestyles and strive to make them available everywhere our customers are. With each new market we enter, we see very quick adoption followed by repeat loyalty; we're thrilled to bring that energy for THC-infused beverages in Florida, Louisiana, and Tennessee."

Nationwide Appeal

With placement secured in major metro areas throughout each state, the team at Bayou City Hemp and 8th Wonder have their sights set on additional national expansion in the near future.

"By expanding our distribution network, we aim to meet the growing consumer interest in these booming markets," adds Meggs. "We are committed to leading and innovating in the cannabis beverage market, leveraging our combined expertise to offer high-quality, trusted brands that resonate with consumers."

For more information: bayoucityhemp.com, siphowdy.com, 8thwonder.com

