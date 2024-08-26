Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2024) - Altima Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARH) (OTC Pink: ARSLF) (the "Company" or "Altima") is pleased to announce that Altima shareholders have approved all matters voted on at the annual general meetings of shareholders (collectively the "Meetings") for the financial years ended, 2022, 2023 and 2024 held on August 26, 2024.

At the Meetings with respect to the resolution approving the re-election of the following directors of the Company:

Joe DeVries

Richard Barnett

Stephen Watts

Jurgen Wolf

The Meetings also ratified and approved the reappointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year; ratification and approval of the 10% Rolling Stock Option Plan, ratification and approval of the previously granted stock options that were granted on December 8, 2023 to directors, officers and consultants as well as the ratification and approval the Company's new Omnibus Equity Compensation Plan (the "New Plan").

Further information on the New Plan can be found in the Altima management information circular dated August 26, 2024, which is available on Altima's SEDAR Plus profile at www.sedarplus.com.

The Company would also like to provide an update regarding the status of the Company's Management Cease Trade Order (the "MCTO") and is pleased to announce that on August 6, 2024, the B.C. Securities Commission issued orders revoking the MCTO in connection with the delays in filing its audited financials, management discussion and analysis and related officer certificates for the financial year end February 28, 2024 (the "Audited Financial Statements"). The Company confirms that it has filed its Audited Financial Statements which can be found on Altima's SEDAR plus profile at www.sedarplus.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

SIGNED: "Richard Barnett"

Richard Barnett

Director & Chief Financial Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information set out in this news release constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements in respect of among other things, the filing of the Issuer Statements and the timing thereof. Forward-looking statements are based upon the opinions and expectations of management of the Company as at the effective date of such statements and, in certain cases, information provided or disseminated by third parties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, and that information obtained from third party sources is reliable, they can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis under the heading "Risk and Uncertainties", a copy of which is filed on SEDAR Plus, at www.SEDARplus.com, and readers are cautioned that the risk factors disclosed therein should not be construed as exhaustive. These statements are made as at the date hereof and unless otherwise required by law, the Company does not intend, or assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

