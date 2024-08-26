- Additional Phase 2 TORREY Open-Label Extension Data to be Presented in Vienna -

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD), today announced two oral presentations and a poster presentation with data relevant to seralutinib at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) Congress 2024, which takes place from September 7th through 11th online and onsite in Vienna, Austria.

"We are thrilled to present additional findings from our Phase 2 TORREY open-label extension study at the European Respiratory Society Conference in Vienna which highlight the sustained effect of seralutinib beyond 24 weeks of treatment," said Faheem Hasnain, Co-Founder, CEO, and Chairman of Gossamer Bio.

"With the continued improvement in clinical outcome measures and the sustained effect on circulating biomarkers of proteins and pathways relevant to PAH pathogenesis, these data demonstrate the potential of seralutinib to make a meaningful difference in the lives of people living with pulmonary hypertension. These findings reinforce our commitment to advancing the development of seralutinib for the treatment of patients with PAH and PH-ILD," added Mr. Hasnain.

Presentations related to Seralutinib, an Inhaled PDGFR, CSF1R and c-KIT Inhibitor

Session Type: Oral Presentation

Session Title: Novel Aspects in Pulmonary Hypertension

Session Date Time: September 8th, 2:15pm 3:30pm CEST

Presentation Time: 2:25pm CEST

Location: Lehar 3

Abstract Number: 1871

Presentation Title: Sustained benefit with seralutinib treatment: a post-hoc analysis of the TORREY open-label extension

Presenter: Dr. Vallerie V. McLaughlin

Session Type: Oral Presentation

Session Title: Novel Aspects in Pulmonary Hypertension

Session Date Time: September 8th, 2:15pm 3:30pm CEST

Presentation Time: 2:30pm CEST

Location: Lehar 3

Abstract Number: 1872

Presentation Title: Sustained effect of seralutinib on circulating biomarkers in the TORREY phase 2 open-label extension study

Presenter: Prof. Hossein-Ardeschir Ghofrani

Session Type: Poster Presentation

Session Title: Novel aspects in pulmonary hypertension pathobiology

Session Date Time: September 8th, 12:30pm 2:20pm CEST

Location: PS-30 in Poster Area

Abstract Number: 1613

Presentation Title: Reverse remodeling and anti-proliferative effects of seralutinib in PAH precision-cut lung slices and pulmonary artery smooth muscle cells

Presenter: Prof. Soni S. Pullamsetti

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension. Its goal is to be an industry leader in, and to enhance the lives of patients living with, pulmonary hypertension.

Forward-Looking Statements

Gossamer cautions you that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the development and market potential of seralutinib. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Gossamer that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Gossamer's business, including, without limitation: potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical trials; disruption to our operations from the COVID-19 pandemic, including clinical trial delays; the Company's dependence on third parties in connection with product manufacturing, research and preclinical and clinical testing; the results of preclinical studies and early clinical trials are not necessarily predictive of future results; the success of Gossamer's clinical trials and preclinical studies for seralutinib; regulatory developments in the United States and foreign countries; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate efficacy of seralutinib that may limit their development, regulatory approval and/or commercialization, or may result in clinical holds, recalls or product liability claims; Gossamer's ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for seralutinib; Gossamer's ability to comply with its obligations in collaboration agreements with third parties, including Chiesi, or the agreements under which it licenses intellectual property rights from third parties; unstable market and economic conditions and adverse developments with respect to financial institutions and associated liquidity risk may adversely affect our business and financial condition and the broader economy and biotechnology industry; Gossamer may use its capital resources sooner than it expects; and other risks described in the Company's prior press releases and the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and Gossamer undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

