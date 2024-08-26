Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LBPH), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases, today announced that it will present data at the International League Against Epilepsy (ILAE) 15th Annual European Epilepsy Congress which is taking place in Rome, Italy from September 7-11, 2024.

"ILAE is one of the premier medical organizations in the epilepsy space and we look forward to participating in this important meeting, which brings together key opinion leaders from across Europe and the rest of world. As we prepare for the initiation of our global Phase 3 program this year, this conference will help us continue to broaden our engagement with potential investigators and gain important insights," stated Dr. Randall Kaye, Longboard's Chief Medical Officer. "We are pleased that our PACIFIC study open label extension interim data was accepted as a late breaker for this conference, and we look forward to discussing these data as well as additional data that highlights the potential of bexicaserin for individuals living with a broad range of Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies, or DEEs."

EVENT DETAILS:

LATE BREAKER

Title: Safety and Tolerability of Bexicaserin in Adolescents and Adults with Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies: Interim Results of the Phase 1b/2a PACIFIC Study Open-Label Extension (OLE)

Event Type: In-Person Posters

Poster Number: P082

Title: Efficacy and Safety of Bexicaserin (LP352) in Adolescent and Adult Participants with Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies: Results of The Phase 1b/2a PACIFIC Study

Session: Platform Session Drug Therapy

Event Type: Platform Session

Presentation Time: Sunday, September 8, 2024, from 12:30 PM 12:38 PM CET

Title: Bexicaserin has Negligible CYP Or P-glycoprotein Interaction Potential, Minimizing Therapeutic Complexity In Epilepsy Patients with a High Burden of Polypharmacy

Event Type: In-Person Posters

Poster Number: P321

Title: A Phase 1 Study Of 5-HT2C Superagonist LP352 Shows Robust Brain Penetration, a Strong Correlation Between Plasma and CSF Pharmacokinetics and QEEG Changes Reflecting Receptor Engagement

Event Type: In-Person Posters

Poster Number: P262

Title: Bexicaserin, A 5-HT2C Superagonist, has Broad Antiepileptic Activity in Preclinical Seizure Models

Event Type: In-Person Posters

Poster Number: P261

ABOUT LONGBOARD PHARMACEUTICALS

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard is working to advance a portfolio of centrally acting product candidates designed to be highly selective for specific G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs). Longboard's small molecule product candidates are based on more than 20 years of GPCR research. Longboard plans to advance bexicaserin (LP352), an oral, centrally acting 5-hydroxytryptamine 2C (5-HT2C) receptor superagonist, with no observed impact on 5-HT2B and 5-HT2A receptor subtypes, into a global Phase 3 program. The FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for bexicaserin for the treatment of seizures associated with Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies (DEEs) for patients two years of age and older. Earlier this year, Longboard reported positive topline data from a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial (the PACIFIC Study) evaluating bexicaserin in participants with DEEs. Longboard is also evaluating LP659, an oral, centrally acting, sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) receptor subtypes 1 and 5 modulator, which is in development for the potential treatment of rare neuroinflammatory conditions. Longboard recently completed a Phase 1 single-ascending dose (SAD) clinical trial for LP659 in healthy volunteers.

Bexicaserin and LP659 are investigational compounds that are not approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or any other regulatory authority.

