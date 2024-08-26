Mindshare Collaborative: Dr. Mark Hyman Honored With the 2024 Mindshare Leadership Summit Pinnacle Award

Celebrating a Lifelong Legacy of Health and Wellness Advancements

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2024 / Dr. Mark Hyman, M.D., the Founder and Senior Advisor at the Cleveland Clinic Center for Functional Medicine, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Function, and Board President of Clinical Affairs for the Institute for Functional Medicine, has been chosen to receive the prestigious 2024 Mindshare Leadership Summit Pinnacle Award. This esteemed accolade, presented to a single individual each year, recognizes Dr. Hyman's extraordinary contributions to the field of functional medicine and his profound impact on the improvement of health, worldwide.

This lifetime achievement award is a testament to Dr. Hyman's life's work, which has consistently striven for innovative solutions to improve health and well-being worldwide. Over the past 35 years, Dr. Hyman has worked tirelessly to educate the medical world on the impact of functional medicine, passionately educating millions of families and countless healthcare practitioners. His efforts have ushered in a new healthcare era that promotes well-being by addressing the root causes of illness.

An internationally respected physician, researcher, educator, and activist, Dr. Hyman's accomplishments also include authoring 15 NY Times best-selling books and hosting one of the leading health podcasts, The Doctor's Farmacy, with over 150 million downloads.

He is also the founder and medical director of The UltraWellness Center in Lenox, Massachusetts, where he directs a team of physicians, nutritionists and nurses who utilize his comprehensive, life-changing approach to health, involving lifestyle modifications, in combination with nutrition and specialized testing, nutritional supplementation, and medications to address individual needs, from creating wellness to treating chronic, complex medical problems.

The prestigious Pinnacle Award will be presented at this year's 2024 Mindshare Leadership Summit, in Scottsdale, Arizona. This is an annual gathering of health business leaders and authorities in health and wellness, founded by JJ Virgin, a triple-board-certified health expert, Fitness Hall of Famer, and four-time New York Times best-selling author.

The Mindshare Collaborative Community recognizes members' dedication to exceptional outcomes in the realm of health and wellness.

Dr. Hyman's honor, as the recipient of the 2024 Mindshare Summit Pinnacle Award, serves as a powerful reminder of his unwavering dedication to enhancing the quality of life for individuals worldwide.

About Mindshare Collaborative Community

The Mindshare Collaborative Community is a powerful network of health business owners and health and wellness leaders, who are dedicated to growing their impact to support a collective goal of transforming the health of one billion people. Each year, the Mindshare Leadership Summit Pinnacle Award is granted to a distinguished individual who has made a profound, lasting impact on the health and wellness industry.

About Dr. Mark Hyman

Mark Hyman, M.D., is a practicing family physician and an internationally recognized leader, speaker, educator, and advocate in the field of Functional Medicine. He is the founder and director of The UltraWellness Center, Founder and Senior Advisor for the Cleveland Clinic Center for Functional Medicine, a 15-time New York Times best-selling author, and Board President for Clinical Affairs for The Institute for Functional Medicine.

Co-founder and the Chief Medical Officer of Function Health, Dr. Hyman is also the founder and chairman of the Food Fix Campaign, dedicated to transforming our food and agriculture system through policy, as well as being a regular contributor for television shows and networks, including CBS This Morning, Today, Good Morning America, The View, Fox, and CNN.

