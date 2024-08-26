Clayton, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2024) - Perimeter Solutions (NYSE: PRM), producers of PHOS-CHEK® long-term fire retardant and other high-quality firefighting products and specialty chemicals, announced today that the company will present at the UBS Global Materials Conference in New York City on September 4, 2024.

The live webcast of the presentation can be accessed through Perimeter's investor relations website at https://ir.perimeter-solutions.com/ and as follows:

Conference Name: UBS Global Materials Conference

When : Wednesday September 4, 2024, at 11:20 AM (ET)

Materials Available At : https://ir.perimeter-solutions.com/

Webcast Access Available at: UBS Conference event page

About Perimeter Solutions

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Perimeter Solutions (NYSE: PRM) is a premier global solutions provider, producing high-quality firefighting products and specialty chemicals. The company develops products that impact critically important issues of life - issues where there often is no room for error and the job doesn't offer second chances. At Perimeter, we characterize the solutions we develop as 'Trusted Solutions that Save' - because it underscores what we are trying to accomplish for our customers and the world at large. Perimeter Solutions produces major brands known throughout the world like PHOS-CHEK® and FIRE-TROL® retardant, foam concentrates and gel products; AUXQUIMIA® and SOLBERG® firefighting foam concentrates; and BIOGEMA® extinguishing agents and retardants. For more info on how we use our experience, responsibility, and integrity to deliver trusted solutions that help improve firefighting performance, visit: www.perimeter-solutions.com.

