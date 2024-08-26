DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Schizophrenia Market: RISVAN's Approval Has Sparked a Competitive Race Among Pharmaceutical Companies | DelveInsight

The recent approval of Rovi Pharmaceuticals Laboratories' OKEDI/RISVAN (risperidone ISM) has spiked the competition among the other pharmaceutical companies that are developing novel therapies to improve the treatment landscape. RISVAN has the potential to become a blockbuster drug.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Schizophrenia is a severe mental illness affecting about 1% of Americans, cognitive functions, emotional responses, decision-making, and social interaction. Onset typically occurs in late teens to early 20s for men and late 20s to early 30s for women.

Currently, as per the WHO, the vast majority of schizophrenia patients around the world are not receiving mental health care. Approximately 50% of people in mental hospitals have a schizophrenia diagnosis, and only 31.3% of people with psychosis receive specialist mental health care.

As per DelveInsight analysis, in 2023 the total diagnosed prevalent cases of schizophrenia in the 7MM were found to be approximately 4 million cases out of which the US accounted for nearly 1.5 million cases. It is anticipated that these numbers will rise by 2034 due to several factors, including population growth, improved diagnostic techniques, increased awareness, and reduced stigma around mental health issues prompting more individuals to seek diagnosis, and potentially, environmental stressors contributing to a higher occurrence of the disorder.

Schizophrenia treatment involves a blend of medication, psychological counseling, and social support. However, nearly one-third of patients do not respond sufficiently to standard treatments. Relapses, characterized by psychotic symptoms and functional impairments, are significant.

Schizophrenia treatment mainly consists of antipsychotic medications that target dopamine neurotransmitters. Second-generation medications are favored because they lower the risk of severe side effects. Long-acting injectable antipsychotics can enhance adherence and improve treatment outcomes. High-dose regimens of specific medications may be advantageous for patients with severe, treatment-resistant schizophrenia. Additionally, hospitalization and electroconvulsive therapy might be necessary for patients who do not respond to medication therapy or during severe episodes.

First-generation antipsychotics like chlorpromazine, fluphenazine, haloperidol, and perphenazine are effective in treating positive symptoms such as hallucinations and delusions but do not alleviate negative symptoms or cognitive impairments. Second-generation antipsychotics, including REXULTI/RXULTI (brexpiprazole), CAPLYTA (lumateperone), LATUDA (lurasidone hydrochloride), SAPHRIS (asenapine), ABILIFY MYCITE (aripiprazole tablets with sensor), VRAYLAR/REAGILA (cariprazine), SECUADO (asenapine), INVEGA SUSTENNA/TRINZA/HAYFERA (paliperidone palmitate), ARISTADA/ARISTADA INITIO (aripiprazole lauroxil), PERSERIS (risperidone), FANAPT (iloperidone), and LYBALVI (olanzapine and samidorphan), were developed to address both positive and negative symptoms, as well as cognitive symptoms. Although these medications typically have fewer extrapyramidal side effects, they can cause weight gain, sexual dysfunction, and other metabolic disorders. Additionally, elderly patients using FGAs and SGAs are at an increased risk of developing pneumonia.

REXULTI (brexpiprazole) is an oral tablet available in strengths from 0.25 mg to 4 mg, containing various inactive ingredients. While its exact mechanism of action is not fully understood, it work as a partial agonist at serotonin 5-HT1A and dopamine D2 receptors and as an antagonist at serotonin 5-HT2A receptors. REXULTI was first approved in the US in July 2015 for use in adults with MDD and schizophrenia. In January 2022, it received FDA approval for pediatric patients aged 13-17. The EMA approved it in July 2018, and Japan approved it in tablet form in January 2018 and as an oral-disintegrating dose in August 2021. Generic versions of REXULTI have now been approved, which may affect its market presence.

Janssen Pharmaceutical's INVEGA SUSTENNA/INVEGA TRINZA/INVEGA HAFYERA (paliperidone palmitate) is an SGA agent that seems to act as a D2 partial agonist and a 5-HT-2A receptor antagonist. INVEGA SUSTENNA is administered monthly, INVEGA TRINZA every three months, and INVEGA HAFYERA twice yearly. Paliperidone is a benzisoxazole derivative. In the EU and Japan, INVEGA SUSTENNA is marketed as XEPLION. In the EU, INVEGA TRINZA is sold as TREVICTA, and in Japan as XEPLION TRI. INVEGA HAFYERA is a long-acting injectable treatment administered in the upper buttocks every six months, providing continuous treatment and symptom control over this period.

Additionally, the recent approval of RISVAN (Risperidone ISM) has intensified the competition in the schizophrenia treatment space. Risperidone ISM is a long-acting injectable antipsychotic created and patented by ROVI for treating schizophrenia in adults. From the first injection, it delivers immediate and sustained plasma drug levels without the need for loading doses or additional oral risperidone.

This approval is based on the positive outcomes of the pivotal PRISMA-3 study, which assessed the efficacy and safety of Risperidone ISM in patients with schizophrenia. The study's findings demonstrate that the two doses tested (75 mg and 100 mg administered once monthly) successfully met the predetermined primary and secondary efficacy endpoints for treating patients with moderate to severe schizophrenia symptoms.

Furthermore, OKEDI (risperidone ISM) was launched in Germany, the UK, and Spain in 2022. The approval was based on the positive results of the pivotal PRISMA-3 study on the efficacy and safety of risperidone ISM in schizophrenia patients. As per the estimates by Delveinsight analysts, this drug has blockbuster potential in the schizophrenia market with medium-fast uptake.

The schizophrenia market is crowded with so many companies working in the domain. Various potential therapies that are projected to enter during the forecast period include Boehringer Ingelheim's Iclepertin (BI-425809), Sumitomo Pharma/Otsuka's Ulotaront (SEP-363856), Reviva Pharmaceuticals' Brilaroxazine (RP5063), Minerva Neurosciences/Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma's Roluperidone (MIN-101/MT-210), Karuna Therapeutics (Bristol Myers Squibb)/Royalty Pharma's KarXT (xanomeline-trospium), ACADIA Pharmaceuticals' NUPLAZID (pimavanserin), Teva Pharmaceutical/MedinCell/Royalty Pharma's Olanzapine LAI (mdc-TJK/TV-44749), Neurocrine Biosciences/Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma's Valbenazine (NBI-98854), Lyndra Therapeutics' LYN-005 (long-acting oral risperidone), Newron Pharmaceuticals' Evenamide (NW-3509), Luye Pharma's LY03010 (ER paliperidone palmitate), and others.

Iclepertin (BI 425809) is an investigational drug and a glycine transporter 1 (GlyT1) inhibitor aimed at addressing the brain biology related to cognitive symptoms in schizophrenia (CIAS). Abnormalities in glutamatergic signaling downstream of neuronal NMDA receptors contribute to cognitive impairment in this condition. Enhancing NMDA receptor function could potentially improve synaptic plasticity and cognition. Glycine, an essential NMDA receptor co-agonist, is modulated by glycine transporters GlyT-1 and GlyT-2, which are located in presynaptic and astrocyte membranes. These transporters regulate glycine levels by taking it up into nerve terminals and adjacent glial cells, affecting synaptic cleft glycine concentration. By inhibiting these transporters, BI 425809 aims to increase glycine levels, thereby modulating NMDA receptor function.

Administered orally, this potent and selective GlyT1 inhibitor is also under investigation for Alzheimer's disease. However, early 2020 Phase II trial results did not support its continued development for this indication, and the focus has now shifted to schizophrenia, with multiple Phase III trials currently underway.

Since schizophrenia, patients frequently ignore certain symptoms, such as cognitive impairment. Therefore, if approved, BI-425809 will be the first approved pharmacotherapy for the treatment of CIAS.

Ulotaront (SEP-363856), developed by Sumitomo Pharma and Otsuka Pharmaceuticals, is a trace amine-associated receptor 1 (TAAR1) agonist with serotonin 5-HT1A agonist activity. It is a small-molecule oral agent that does not bind to dopamine D2 or serotonin 5-HT2A receptors. Sunovion discovered Ulotaront in collaboration with PsychoGenics using the in vivo phenotypic SmartCube platform and associated artificial intelligence algorithms. Ulotaront is currently in late-stage development for schizophrenia and generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) in Japan and as an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder, schizophrenia, and GAD in the US. Top-line results from Phase III DIAMOND 1 and DIAMOND 2 trials in schizophrenia have been released, but the Phase III DIAMOND 3 trial in the US has been halted. Sumitomo Pharma has also stopped a Phase III trial for schizophrenia in Japan and another Phase II/III trial in China, Japan, Taiwan, and the Philippines, citing business strategy reasons. Despite this, two Phase III trials are still ongoing.

Recently, Otsuka and Sumitomo revised their licensing agreement, excluding SEP-4199 and SEP-378614. Under this revision, Otsuka gained exclusive rights from SMPA to develop, manufacture, and commercialize ulotaront worldwide. If Otsuka successfully develops and commercializes ulotaront, they will pay up to 30 million USD (approximately 4.5 billion yen) in milestones, along with royalties based on sales, without any upfront payment. Starting January 2024, Otsuka will cover the full cost of studies conducted by both Sumitomo Pharma Group and Otsuka, except for certain studies.

KarXT (xanomeline-trospium) is an oral modulator targeting muscarinic receptors found in both the central nervous system (CNS) and various peripheral tissues. This proprietary product combines xanomeline, a novel muscarinic agonist, with trospium, an approved muscarinic antagonist, to preferentially stimulate muscarinic receptors in the CNS. As a dual M1/M4 muscarinic acetylcholine receptor agonist, KarXT aims to improve the positive, negative, and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia. The US FDA has accepted Karuna Therapeutics' NDA for KarXT for adult schizophrenia treatment, with a PDUFA date of September 26, 2024.

Additionally, KarXT is undergoing multiple Phase III trials as an adjunctive treatment with standard-of-care agents for schizophrenia and is being evaluated for psychosis treatment in Alzheimer's disease patients. Following Bristol Myers Squibb's acquisition of Karuna Therapeutics, Karuna is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of BMS. At the Annual Congress of the Schizophrenia International Research Society (SIRS) in April 2024 in Italy, BMS presented promising results from the latest interim analysis of the Phase III EMERGENT-4 open-label extension trial, showing KarXT's efficacy in reducing symptoms in adults with schizophrenia. BMS plans to continue discussions with the US FDA and will release more data from the EMERGENT program later this year.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies for schizophrenia are poised to transform the market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the schizophrenia market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

DelveInsight estimates that the market size for schizophrenia is expected to grow from USD 2.6 billion in 2023 with a significant CAGR by 2034. This growth can be attributed to the introduction of upcoming therapies and the rising prevalence of the disease. The anticipated launch of these therapies is also expected to attract new entrants to the Schizophrenia market, resulting in increased competition and innovation.

DelveInsight's latest published market report titled as Schizophrenia Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2034 will help you to discover which market leader is going to capture the largest market share. The report provides comprehensive insights into the schizophrenia country-specific treatment guidelines, patient pool analysis, and epidemiology forecast to help understand the key opportunities and assess the market's underlying potential. The schizophrenia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020-2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Schizophrenia

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Schizophrenia

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Schizophrenia

Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Schizophrenia

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the 7MM schizophrenia market. Highlights include:

11-year Forecast

7MM Analysis

Epidemiology-based Market Forecasting

Historical and Forecasted Market Analysis upto 2034

Emerging Drug Market Uptake

Peak Sales Analysis

Key Cross Competition Analysis

Industry Expert's Opinion

Access and Reimbursement

Download this schizophrenia market report to assess the epidemiology forecasts, understand the patient journeys, know KOLs' opinions about the upcoming treatment paradigms, and determine the factors contributing to the shift in the schizophrenia market. Also, stay abreast of the mitigating factors to improve your market position in the schizophrenia therapeutic space.

