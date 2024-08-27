Dupont Registry Group: duPont REGISTRY Introduces dR Protect

Premier Vehicle Service Contracts for Luxury and Exotic Car Enthusiasts

duPont REGISTRY, the leading marketplace for exotic and luxury automobiles, is proud to announce the launch of dR Protect, offering bespoke vehicle service contracts tailored specifically for clients and dealerships in the realm of luxury cars and exotics.

duPont REGISTRY Protect

With a commitment to providing unparalleled service and expertise, dR Protect brings a service product offering which is the first of its kind for the luxury and exotic customer. Whether you're in the market for a rare supercar or a classic luxury sedan, our team has put together a product tailored for these unique vehicles, giving our customers peace of mind and the white glove service they should expect from their ownership experience.

"The repair for an exotic car can vary widely with an average engine repair bill of $32k and the transmission at $20k. In addition, repairs are often needed at the most inconvenient time for our clients; duPont REGISTRY is thrilled to introduce dR Protect as the latest addition to our suite of premier services for our clients and dealerships," said Jeremy Vander Velde, COO of duPont REGISTRY Group. "We understand that acquiring a luxury vehicle is more than just a transaction - it's about how driving and enjoying the vehicle makes our clients feel. With dR Protect, we want to ensure that feeling can be enjoyed long after their purchase."

Through a partnership with Alpha Warranty Services, dR Protect has created curated products made specifically to cover vehicles valued above $100k. "This partnership with duPont REGISTRY marks a new chapter for Alpha Warranty Services, where innovation meets tradition to provide duPont REGISTRY branded vehicle protection plans for exotic and luxury vehicle owners. We are proud to collaborate with duPont REGISTRY and its millions of loyal automotive enthusiasts," said Jeremy Lindsey, President of Alpha Warranty Services.

Offering services with named exclusionary coverage so that what's covered is transparent. We also provide products that will cover expensive parts like wheels and key fobs over and above your standard vehicle service needs. "Our partnership with the duPont REGISTRY, a brand synonymous with luxury and excellence, aligns perfectly with Alpha Warranty's commitment to providing exceptional customer experiences and cutting-edge technology. With dR Protect, a first-of-its-kind vehicle protection plan offered exclusively to dealers that want to enhance the car ownership experience for exotic car enthusiasts, we are redefining the standard for automotive service products in the luxury market," said Bryan Haakenson, EVP of Strategic Partnerships. We are excited to make dR Protect available to dealers to offer in their showrooms and to all customers directly at www.dupontregistry.com/protect.

About duPont REGISTRY Group:

The heart of the Driven Lifestyle division, the duPont REGISTRY Group is the world's leading luxury ecosystem, encapsulating the culture, community and commerce of the high-end automotive lifestyle. Built by some of the biggest names in the luxury automotive space, duPont REGISTRY Group represents a vibrant community of members worldwide nurtured over nearly four decades. Its portfolio includes duPont REGISTRY, Sotheby's Motorsport, Canossa Events, Cavallino, Petrolicious and FerrariChat.

About Alpha Warranty Services:

As a veteran-owned business enterprise, Alpha Warranty believes in doing the right thing for our partners and their customers. It was this belief that started our company in 2002 and it's this belief that drives us today. Alpha Warranty Services was founded because another administrator didn't value their customers and refused to honor contracts to dealerships that had a personal relationship with our founder & CEO. Alpha Warranty was formed and covered those claims. Why? Because it was the right thing to do. Today, Alpha Warranty continues to deliver an unrivaled customer experience by providing supercharged service and technology powered by amazing people. Contact us at 800.662.5519 or online at AlphaWarranty.com.

