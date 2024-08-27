TIGA's Annual Report 2023-2024 charts games industry funding, tax relief, education and awards successes

LONDON, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TIGA, the not-for-profit trade association representing the UK video games industry, has published its 2024 Annual Report, detailing the organisation's progress in engaging with Government; enhancing excellence in games education; and driving success across the sector via best practice reports, data and industry awards.

TIGA's membership includes game developers, digital publishers, universities and service providers. TIGA's vision is to make the UK the best place in the world to develop video games. Annual Report 2023-2024 highlights and achievements include:-

Engaging With Government

Over the last year, TIGA has advocated fiscal and educational reforms to promote growth in the games sector and championed our industry vis-à-vis the Government and Parliament.

Video Games Expenditure Credit (VGEC): TIGA successfully campaigned for the introduction of Video Games Tax Relief in 2014. In the Autumn Statement on 22nd November 2023, the Government confirmed VGEC will have a rate of 34 per cent applicable to 80 per cent of qualifying costs and subject to Corporation Tax of 25 per cent. TIGA is now campaigning for a higher rate of VGEC and the introduction of an Independent Games Tax Credit.

TIGA Manifesto: TIGA launched an ambitious 10-point 2024 Manifesto on 30th April 2024 to enable the sector to achieve its potential and support economic growth across the UK. Proposals for an Independent Games Tax Credit (IGTC), a National Games Accelerator and the Video Games Investment Fund alone could create 2,660 additional games development jobs by 2028.

Leading The Debate: TIGA published reports, including: Best Practice in Games Education Conference 2023; Making Games in the UK Today 2023; TIGA Skills Report 2023; and TIGA Business Opinion Survey 2023-24. We also submitted proposals to the Treasury ahead of the Autumn Statement 2023 and the Spring Budget 2024 and met regularly with MPs and civil servants.

Enhancing Excellence in Education

Course Accreditation: TIGA introduced the TIGA Accreditation system to promote excellence in university and college education and to ensure learners acquire industry-relevant skills. As of 31st May 2024, 41 UK video games courses at 17 higher and further education providers have achieved TIGA accreditation.

UK Games Education Awards: TIGA delivered the UK Games Education Awards 2023 to recognise outstanding students, education providers and best practice. University and FE college members of TIGA and their students were eligible to enter various Award categories. The number of entries increased from 61 in 2021 to 137 in 2023.

Graduate of the Year Programme: In 2023, 89 students received the award 'TIGA Graduate of the Year'.

Driving Best Practice Across The Video Games Sector

TIGA Games Industry Awards: The 2023 TIGA Awards celebrated creativity, technical excellence, business proficiency and best practice in the games industry. 33 awards were made to industry winners.

STAR Employer Awards: TIGA operates the TIGA STAR Employer Awards to promote excellence in business and employment practices in the games industry.

Reports & Data: TIGA produced a detailed and exhaustive Salary Survey Report for participating companies. The report enables participating businesses to benchmark employee pay and benefits against some of the UK's leading games studios. TIGA also published The TIGA Guide to Employee Wellbeing in Game Development and the TIGA Guide to Environmental Sustainability in Game Development.

You can download the full TIGA Annual Report 2023-2024 here.

TIGA CEO Dr Richard Wilson OBE said: "TIGA's ambition is to make the UK the best place in the world to develop video games. We aim to drive growth in our industry, promote excellence in games education, encourage best practice and enable our sector to contribute to the prosperity of the wider UK. On behalf of our Chairman Jason Kingsley CBE, Vice Chairman Mark Gerhard and the rest of the Board, we would like to thank all TIGA members and partners for their support during 2023-24."

About TIGA:

TIGA is the trade association for the UK video games industry. TIGA's vision is to make the UK the best place in the world to develop video games. To this end, TIGA:

engages with policymakers to create an environment favourable to video games development;

enhances education and skills through our accreditation programme , the TIGA Games Education Awards and our education conference;

the TIGA Games Education Awards and our education conference; promotes best practice through our membership services, including the TIGA STAR Employer Award and the TIGA Games Industry Awards;

conducts primary research into the games sector, surveying hundreds of companies each year about the business environment, support policies and the health of the industry.

Get in touch:

Web: www.tiga.org

Twitter: www.twitter.com/tigamovement

Facebook: www.facebook.com/TIGAMovement

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/tiga

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tigas-annual-report-2023-2024-charts-games-industry-funding-tax-relief-education-and-awards-successes-302229401.html