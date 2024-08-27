Bone Harvester Market to Reach $23.4 Million, Globally, by 2033 at 5.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Bone Harvester Market by Type (Marrow Harvesting and Cancellous Bone Harvesting), Application (Fractures, Fusions, Bone Repair, and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and Diagnostic Centers): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the bone harvester market was valued at $13.5 million in 2023, and is projected to reach $23.4 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The global bone harvester market is experiencing growth due to surge in geriatric population, high adoption of bone marrow transplantation, and rise in prevalence of orthopedic disorders. Furthermore, the developing healthcare infrastructure in the developing nations such as India, China, and Middle Eastern countries is expected to provide significant opportunity for growth.

Request Sample of the Report on Bone Harvester Market Forecast 2033 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A62721

Segment Highlights

The bone harvester market is segmented into type, application, end user, and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into marrow harvesting and cancellous bone harvesting. On the basis of application, the market is classified into fractures, fusions, bone repair, and others. As per end user, the market is segregated into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and diagnostic centers. By type, marrow harvesting segment dominated the market share in 2023. This is attributed to the fact that advancements in medical research and technology have expanded the understanding of the therapeutic potential of bone marrow, driving increased demand for bone marrow harvesting procedures.

By application, the fusion segment dominated the market share in 2023. This is attributed to rise in number of spinal fusion procedures which are used for the treatment of various spinal disorders, including degenerative disc disease, spinal stenosis, and spinal fractures. By end user, the hospitals segment dominated the market share. Hospitals serve as the primary setting for a wide range of orthopedic and surgical procedures, including those that require bone grafts and bone harvesting devices.

Want to Explore More, Connect to our Analyst - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A62721

Regional Outlook

Countries such as Japan, India and China are experiencing rapid development in the healthcare infrastructure, availability of advance technology and increased healthcare expenditure. In addition, the development of medical technology companies in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the market. Furthermore, government initiatives such as healthcare funding are expected to drive the growth of the market.

Key Players

Acumed, LLC

Globus Medical, Inc

Arthrex

Johnson & Johnson

Paradigm BioDevices, Inc.

Biogennix, LLC

Spierings Orthopaedics B.V.

Zimmer Biomet

Avitus Orthopaedics, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global bone harvester market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

For Purchase Related Queries/Inquiry - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A62721

Recent Development:

In August 2021, DePuy Synthes, the Orthopaedics Company of Johnson & Johnson, announced the launch of new products and technology solutions for new standards of care for modern-day orthopedics during the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) annual meeting.

In May 2022, Biogennix, LLC, an advanced bone regeneration technology company, announced the launch of the DirectCell Advanced Bone Grafting System. The system is aimed to provide surgeons and hospitals with comprehensive bone graft solutions in a single product.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com





Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bone-harvester-market-to-reach-23-4-million-globally-by-2033-at-5-7-cagr-allied-market-research-302231198.html