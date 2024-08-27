TOKYO, Aug 27, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - TRENDE Inc., a renewable energy company that develops and provides renewable energy solutions to residential customers in Japan, today announced that it has been selected for Ehime Prefecture's "Digital Implementation Acceleration Project" under the Try Angle Ehime Initiative. TRENDE will collaborate with Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation (TISS) on a project to promote local production and consumption of renewable energy using V2X systems and P2P energy trading.V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) is a communication technology that connects vehicles to various devices and enables mutual collaboration. In this project, TISS will utilize V2X systems to efficiently utilize renewable energy and electric vehicles (EVs) at their Matsuyama factory. The EVs used by employees for commuting (6 vehicles) will serve as a source of adjustable power.P2P (Peer-to-Peer) energy trading is a model that allows producers of renewable energy, such as solar power, and stored energy to directly sell to nearby consumers. This enables households with solar panels and storage systems to sell surplus power at higher rates and businesses like the TISS factory to procure electricity at lower costs.The project aims to reduce CO2 emissions, keep energy spending within the prefecture, and lower electricity costs for local businesses and residents. TRENDE will leverage its P2P energy trading platform to facilitate transactions between TISS's Matsuyama factory, which will utilize solar panels, batteries, and electric vehicles (EVs), and approximately 30 local households with solar and storage systems. This will enable households to sell surplus power at higher rates and the factory to procure electricity at lower costs."We are excited to partner with Ehime Prefecture on this innovative project that showcases the potential of P2P energy trading to drive the adoption of renewable energy," said Masashi Nishio, CEO of TRENDE. "This is a major milestone for our company as we work to fulfill our mission of realizing a society that actively utilizes renewable energy."TRENDE plans to use this project as a springboard to accelerate the spread of P2P energy trading and further its goal of enabling a renewable energy-powered future.About TRENDETRENDE Inc. is a renewable energy company that develops and provides renewable energy solutions to residential customers in Japan via its Teraris (https://teraris.jp/) service website. TRENDE's mission is to accelerate the widespread adoption of renewable energy and redefine the energy ecosystem in Japan with a customer-centric business model and innovative P2P platform. The company's investors include Itochu, Idemitsu and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority. For more information, please visit http://trende.jp/.About Try Angle EhimeTry Angle Ehime aims to support people and businesses in Ehime Prefecture who are challenging the future by implementing digital solutions to solve local issues and realize a society where digital technology supports human connections. The project is being implemented as an initiative of the "Digital Implementation Acceleration Project" for the fiscal year 2024. For more details about the project, please visit https://dx-ehime.jp/.For inquiries, please contact:TRENDE Inc.Email: pr@trende.jpSource: TRENDECopyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.