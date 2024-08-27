Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.08.2024

GlobeNewswire
27.08.2024 08:10 Uhr
REMINDER: AS Grenardi Group bonds public offering

Today is the last day of the subscription process
From August 14th, 2024, 10:00 EEST AS Grenardi Group bonds public offer
subscription process is launched. The Subscription process closing date is
August 27th, 2024, 14:00 EEST. 

Up to 50 000 bonds are being publicly offered to investors in Latvia, Estonia,
and Lithuania. 
The price of one security is fixed at EUR 100 or 100% of the nominal amount of
the security. Note, the minimum investment amount is EUR 100 (1 bond). The
interest rate of the bonds is 10 per cent per annum. The bonds are registered
in the Nasdaq CSD under the ISIN code LV0000860195. The offering may be
decreased by the amount unsubscribed. 

The Subscription Offer will be carried out using the Stock Exchange Trading
system. 

Market: RSE Equities IPO (Genium INET trading system)
Order book (LV0000860195): GGBOND10_02

The auction period during which the order collection will take place is:
August 14th, 2024, from 10:00 until 16:00;
August 15th - August 26th, 2024, from 09:00 until 16:00;
August 27th, 2024, from 09:00 until 14:00*.
*Subscription order collection deadline might differ depending on the
investor's chosen bank. Investors should contact their broker concerning the
specific order collection deadline. 
Settlement date: August 30th, 2024.

All Nasdaq Riga Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may
participate in the offering by submitting orders on own account or on behalf of
its clients. 

Please see attached the Rules of AS Grenardi Group bonds subscription process
through Exchange trading system. 

All information about the bond issue and subscription process can be found
here:
https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=b470f595d5b132a172eb1f0417b403426&lang=e
n&src=listed 



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+371 26 631 153
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.,
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1241803
