CallTower Announces Partnership With Phonism for Multi-Vendor Device Management

Empowering Businesses with Advanced Multi-Vendor Management and Streamlined Cloud Integration for Unmatched Operational Efficiency

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2024 / CallTower, a global leader in delivering unified communications, contact center, and collaboration solutions, including ones for Microsoft Teams, Webex by Cisco, and Zoom solutions, announced today the availability of Phonism's Multi-Vendor Device Management solution, specifically for non-Cisco devices. This innovative solution is set to transform how businesses manage their devices, simplifying complex processes, enhancing security, and significantly reducing operational costs on the journey from legacy phones to cloud-based telephony.

CallTower's new offering, powered by Phonism, addresses the unique challenges of managing a diverse range of devices across various locations. The solution is designed to streamline operations, reduce the complexity of multi-vendor environments, and provide robust security measures to protect against vulnerabilities and unauthorized access.

Key Features and Benefits include:

Increase Device Options - Expand your device ecosystem; this solution supports a wide array of device types and firmware versions, giving you 5x more options compared to traditional systems. It also enables full compatibility with your current devices, allowing you to use the hardware you trust on the UCaaS platform that best suits your business needs.

Fast Migrations from Any Platform - Seamlessly transition from any platform with Phonism's rapid migration capabilities, ensuring minimal downtime and disruption. Streamline your operations by automating device deployments and configuration changes, reducing the need for manual oversight and speeding up service delivery.

Reduction in Onboarding Time and Cost - Experience a dramatic reduction in onboarding time and costs-up to 100x faster-by automating the setup process and eliminating manual interventions. Cut labor costs significantly, by up to 95%, and provision devices in seconds, freeing your team to focus on strategic initiatives rather than tedious manual tasks.

Protect Against Security Threats and Enforce Compliance - Safeguard your network with advanced security measures that prevent unauthorized access and mitigate risks associated with device management. Ensure your devices adhere to industry standards and company policies by utilizing an auto-apply template system, which applies settings consistently across your deployment.

"We are thrilled to introduce Phonism's multi-vendor/third-party device management solution to retain your customer's current devices," CallTower CRO William Rubio stated. "This innovative solution significantly enhances our Webex Calling offering, providing our partners and customers with a streamlined, secure, and cost-effective way to manage their diverse list of devices such as Avaya, Mitel, Yealink, Poly, Grandstream and other devices on the Webex platform while making the move to the cloud. This addition underscores our commitment to delivering best-in-class communication solutions that drive productivity and growth for businesses of all sizes."

"Our partnership with CallTower is strategically significant, leveraging their extensive global reach and expertise in the UCaaS market. By combining Phonism's advanced automation platform with CallTower's industry-leading capabilities, we are poised to deliver an exceptional customer experience." - Greg DiFraia, CEO at Phonism

CallTower is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge cloud communication solutions that keep businesses connected, productive, and secure. This partnership with Phonism brings a best-in-class device management solution to the market, specifically tailored for non-Cisco devices, addressing the distinct challenges faced by businesses in multi-vendor environments.

About CallTower

Transforming how we connect across the globe! Dive into the future of global communication with CallTower, where the forefront of innovation meets the vast expanse of connectivity. CallTower is revolutionizing communications through cutting-edge technology. CallTower delivers seamless MS Teams, Zoom, and Webex voice solutions elevated by the integration of AI technology, comprehensive contact center solutions and one-click failover, marking a significant milestone in the communication landscape.

Since its establishment in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a global cloud-based, enterprise-class cloud communications (unified communications, contact center and collaboration) solutions provider, catering to the needs of expanding businesses globally. CallTower offers and supports cutting-edge solutions such as Operator Connect for Microsoft® Teams, MS Teams Direct Routing, GCC High Teams Direct Routing, Microsoft® 365, Cisco® Webex Calling / UCM, Cisco® CCP, Zoom Phone, Zoom (BYOB), and a range of contact center options, including Five9 for business customers.

For more information about CallTower and its award-winning services, please contact marketing@calltower.com.

About Phonism

Phonism is an automation solution that helps service providers and customers deploy, manage, secure and migrate their devices quickly, efficiently and at scale. Phonism boosts operational efficiency and customer satisfaction by supporting over 300 devices from 15+ manufacturers, facilitating bring-your-own-device with automated migrations. The platform accelerates revenue by streamlining multi-vendor device management and automating manual tasks, enhancing security, and offering flexibility in device and UCaaS platform choices.

For more information, please visit phonism.com, contact us or follow us on social media.



