Bondada Engineering plans to develop 170. 40 MW of grid-connected distributed solar plants across the Indian state of Maharashtra. From pv magazine India Bondada Engineering said this week that it has secured a letter of award to set up 170. 40 MW (DC) of grid-connected distributed solar plants in the Indian state of Maharashtra. The projects are to developed under Mukhya Mantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2. 0 of the state government of Maharashtra. Paradigm IT Technologies and Metalcraft Forming Industries, both Indian software companies, awarded the projects to Bondada Engineering under power ...

