Western Circle is pleased to announce Julie Darmudas's appointment as the new Director of Compliance. With over 30 years of experience in the consumer credit industry, Julie brings extensive expertise to reinforce Western Circle's commitment to regulatory excellence and ethical lending.

About Julie Darmudas

Julie Darmudas is a Certified Fellow Compliance Practitioner (FICA), Chartered HR Practitioner (MCIPD), and FCA Authorised Money Laundering Reporting Officer (MLRO). Her career spans over three decades, most recently serving as Director of Compliance, Audit, and HR at CLC Finance, where she led regulatory compliance programs, ensuring adherence to industry standards, combined with managing the HR function for nearly 14 years.

"I am excited to join Western Circle and contribute to its mission of providing responsible financial assistance," said Julie Darmudas. "In my initial months, I will focus on updating the company's Consumer Duty plans and compliance training. Looking ahead, I will proactively identify regulatory changes and embed a risk-based approach across the organisation to ensure long-term compliance and regulatory resilience. My goal is to equip all staff to consistently deliver positive outcomes for customers, prioritise their needs, and maintain the highest standards of fairness and transparency in every interaction."

Julie Darmudas's Vision for Compliance

Julie's vision for compliance at Western Circle focuses on proactive risk management, continuous improvement, and a customer-first approach:

Strengthening Regulatory Adherence: Julie plans to enhance compliance policies and procedures, ensuring they remain comprehensive and up to date with the latest regulatory developments.

Julie plans to enhance compliance policies and procedures, ensuring they remain comprehensive and up to date with the latest regulatory developments. Promoting Ethical Lending Practices: She is committed to fostering a culture of transparency, fair treatment, and responsible lending that prioritises borrowers' financial health.

She is committed to fostering a culture of transparency, fair treatment, and responsible lending that prioritises borrowers' financial health. Enhancing Customer Experience: Julie aims to align compliance processes with the FCA's Consumer Duty by ensuring that they support fair treatment and good outcomes for customers. She plans make it easier for customers to access and understand short-term loan products while ensuring their needs are met and risks are minimised.

Looking Ahead

Julie's leadership will be pivotal as the Western Circle team continues to innovate and expand its services. The company looks forward to the positive impact Julie will have on its operations and its mission to provide responsible financial services.

Please visit https://www.westerncircle.co.uk/ or contact Ofer Valencio Akerman for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240827040694/en/

Contacts:

Ofer Valencio Akerman

Group Success Mastermind and Mentor

Email: akerman@westerncircle.co.uk

Tel: +44 203 757 1933