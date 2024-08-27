Under the first-ever time-limited contract in the Netherlands, Giga Storage will have the right to take electricity from the grid or feed it back in from its 300 MW/1,200 MWh Leopard project at least 85% of the time. From pv magazine ESS News Dutch energy storage developer Giga Storage and grid operator TenneT have concluded the very first time-based connection and transmission agreement in the Netherlands, in a bid to ensure more efficient use of the existing electricity grid. The new type of contract, which has been developed as part of the National Grid Congestion Action Programme, allows Giga ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...