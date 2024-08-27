Bioz, Inc.: Steraloids Teams Up With Bioz to Deliver Advanced Research Tools and Insights Through AI-Powered Badges

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2024 / Bioz, Inc. a leader in AI-powered research solutions, is excited to announce a new strategic partnership with Steraloids, a premier provider of high-quality steroid and hormone products for research applications. This collaboration is set to redefine how researchers access and evaluate Steraloids' offerings, thanks to Bioz's groundbreaking technology.

A key component of this partnership is the implementation of Bioz Badges, which offer a comprehensive suite of features designed to enhance user engagement and research efficiency. Bioz Badges provide detailed insights, including the filtering of citations based on research technique, journal impact factor, journal name, author names, and publication date. Researchers can also access images and tables that mention Steraloids' products, export citation data, and sort information based on specific criteria. Additionally, users can read full-text articles directly on Steraloids' website, share findings with their scientific peers, and gain contextual understanding through snippets that highlight how Steraloids' products are utilized in research. This robust set of features ensures that researchers have all the necessary tools to make well-informed decisions and engage deeply with relevant scientific content.

Sebastian Arends, Head of Marketing at Steraloids, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Bioz Badges offer a wealth of features that will significantly enhance our user experience. These tools will not only improve how researchers engage with our products but will also provide them with valuable contextual information. We believe that this collaboration will set a new standard in research efficiency and accessibility."

Dr. Karin Lachmi, Co-Founder and CRO of Bioz, shared her enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "Joining forces with Steraloids is a significant step in our mission to revolutionize research discovery. We are excited to bring our advanced AI tools and Bioz Badges to their platform, ultimately making it easier for researchers to find and utilize Steraloids' offerings."

The integration of Bioz's advanced tools with Steraloids' product range is expected to deliver substantial benefits to researchers by improving product visibility, enhancing product credibility through Bioz Badges, and advancing research efficiency.

For more information on this partnership and its impact on research practices, please visit Bioz's or Steraloids' websites.

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for life science experimentation, with evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide biopharma and academic scientists toward the most-validated products to use in their experiments, which accelerates research toward new discoveries. Bioz solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets, that are placed on product supplier websites to increase user engagement and sales conversion.

About Steraloids

Steraloids is a leading supplier of high-quality steroid and hormone products for research purposes. Known for their commitment to quality and innovation, Steraloids provides researchers with reliable and effective tools for advancing scientific knowledge.

To learn more about Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com.

Contact Information

Daniel Levitt

CEO

pr@bioz.com

SOURCE: Bioz, Inc.

