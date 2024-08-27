Tbilisi, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2024) - Ocean Capital, a leading luxury real estate developer in Tbilisi, is proud to share that its latest project, Ocean Vake Park, located at 26 Mosashvili Street in the prestigious Vake district, is now in the final stage of completion, with almost all of its apartments sold. This development, which blends modern design with the highest standards of quality, continues the company's tradition of creating premium living spaces.

Innovative Real Estate Solutions

Ocean Capital's projects are distinguished by their strategic blend of luxury and environmental sustainability, aimed at enhancing the quality of urban living while minimizing ecological impact.

Comprehensive Financial Strategy

The firm's reliance on a low level of financing underscores its robust financial health and commitment to delivering projects with reliability and excellence.

Expanding Luxury Real Estate

With notable projects like Ocean Vake Park and Ocean Sky Residences, Ocean Capital is setting new standards for modern living in Tbilisi, combining upscale amenities with green building principles.

Forward-Looking Commitments

Focused on creating a legacy of quality, Ocean Capital is poised to influence the future of real estate development in Georgia with its forward-looking strategies that prioritize sustainability and architectural excellence.

