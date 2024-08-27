Australian solar panel manufacturer Tindo Solar has revealed the first link in a domestic downstream supply chain that is to support a planned sixfold increase in its annual output, via a supply arrangement with Capral Aluminium. From pv magazine Australia Tindo Solar has announced a new partnership with Capral Aluminium that will provide extruded frames for Australian-made solar panels, with the potential for new onshore aluminum manufacturing to support a proposed AUD 100 million ($67. 9 million) gigafactory capable of producing 7,000 panels per day. The existing Tindo Solar manufacturing facility ...

