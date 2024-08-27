New Report by Telecom and Unified Communication Industry Expert Tsahi Levent-Levi Positions 8x8 Jitsi as a Service as a Top Competitor in the Industry

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading business communications, CX, and CPaaS platform provider, today announced that ??a new report by industry expert Tsahi Levent-Levi and BlogGeek.me named 8x8 Jitsi as a Service (JaaS) as a leader in the programmable video market. 8x8 JaaS is part of the 8x8 CPaaS portfolio, which helps enterprises drive business growth by integrating various communication channels, including SMS, voice, chat apps, and video to enhance customer experience.

Recognized as one of the six top competitors in the industry, out of 19, the report highlights 8x8 CPaaS' various programmable video integration options including open source, hosted, and hybrid ensuring a suitable solution for any business use case. Further, 8x8 received the top score for the solution's ability and performance, demonstrating 8x8's commitment to their product and validating its long-term viability.

"8x8 truly exemplifies what every company is trying to accomplish in the programmable video market," said Tsahi Levent-Levi, Founder of BlogGeek.me. "8x8's commitment to its customers and providing a reliable solution is illustrated by their ability to provide every organization with the integration and deployment options they need to meet their business needs."

"8x8 Jitsi is a highly popular open source media server," said Tsahi Levent-Levi, Founder of BlogGeek.me. "Having 8x8 JaaS offer it as a managed solution makes it an easy and safe choice for customers looking for scalability and performance without the operational headaches. The flexibility of switching back and forth from open source to a managed commercial solution is a powerful capability lacking in many of the programmable video solutions on the market."

To illustrate the efficacy and reliability of 8x8 JaaS, 8x8 customer Berst, a leader in the video collaboration market, achieved a 50% reduction in operating costs. With 8x8, Berst delivered consistent, high-quality video conferencing capabilities without their IT team spending a significant amount of time managing the in-house infrastructure.

"Since its inception, 8x8 has been dedicated to making it as easy as possible for developers to integrate video, with a goal of enabling integration in minutes. We have worked hard to ensure that this ease of use does not compromise flexibility and that it allows our customers to get exactly the experience they want," said Emil Ivov, Vice President of Product for Video Platform and Services at 8x8, Inc. "We are proud and happy that this report not only validates our approach but also demonstrates 8x8 JaaS is a leading programmable video solution in the industry.

The 8x8 cloud contact center and unified communications platform includes integrated contact center, business phone, team chat, video meetings, and CPaaS capabilities. The platform is resilient, secure, and compliant cloud platform that offers the highest levels of reliability with a financially backed, platform-wide 99.999 percent uptime SLA across an integrated cloud UCaaS and CCaaS solution.

To learn more about 8x8 CPaaS and video solutions, visit https://www.8x8.com/products/apis/video.

About 8x8 Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) is a leading provider of integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat, and SMS solutions built on one global cloud platform. 8x8 uniquely eliminates the silos across the entire organization to power the communications and customer engagement requirements of all employees globally as they work together to deliver differentiated customer experiences. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

8x8® is a trademark of 8x8, Inc.

