American Battery Technology Company Appoints Manufacturing Scale-Up Expert Steven Wu as Chief Operating Officer to Accelerate Expansion of Battery Metals Manufacturing Operations

RENO, Nev., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ: ABAT), an integrated critical battery materials company that is commercializing its technologies for both primary battery minerals manufacturing and secondary minerals lithium-ion battery recycling, appoints Steven Wu as its new chief operating officer (COO). Wu brings an extensive background from his previous companies in successfully scaling first-of-kind technologies into high-volume, bespoke manufacturing operations, an extremely applicable skillset as American Battery Technology Company (ABTC) continues to progress commercialization and ramp up efforts to onshore and build out a resilient battery metals supply chain for its North American strategic customers.



"We are thrilled to welcome Steven to the team at this exciting and critical stage of growth of our commercialization efforts," stated ABTC CEO Ryan Melsert. "As we move beyond the first-of-kind design and commissioning phases, Steven brings the exact skillset and experiences needed in scaling commercial operations, building engaged and high-productivity teams, and innovating and implementing ground-up, high-volume, product manufacturing operations to meet the needs that our domestic strategic partners are demanding as we scale-up our domestic critical battery material solutions."

Wu has extensive experience with operationalizing innovative technologies manufactured in customized facilities and employed in first-of-kind products at global companies. As director of product and programs at Rivian, he led efforts to ramp products, set and drive achievement of objective and key results (OKRs), and build and manage partnerships with key customers and suppliers. While working at autonomous vehicle startup Nuro as head of new product introduction, he developed and led their revenue generation initiatives, led partnerships with OEMs, led manufacturing and process improvement operations, commissioned facilities, and managed the operational scale-up of in-house manufacturing. He also worked at Uber as an operations group manager, and at Apple as a global supply manager scaling production of products internationally and in the United States. Each of Wu's previous experiences have grown and demonstrated his abilities to lead global operational scale-ups of new technologies for high-volume, brownfield manufacturing facilities, and to build out large, cross-functional operational teams.

"I am very excited to step into this role at this transformative stage of ABTC's journey to widespread commercialization," said Steven Wu, ABTC's incoming COO. "I share Ryan's vision to drive accelerated but efficient and smart growth for a company leading the efforts to secure a domestic, sustainable supply of battery metals enabling our transition to electrification."

In his role at ABTC, Wu will be responsible for accelerating the company past its current stage of commissioning and ramp up of its first integrated lithium-ion battery recycling facility and primary claystone to lithium hydroxide pilot plant, progressing toward widespread commercialization and proliferation of these technologies. He will oversee ABTC's manufacturing operations while also working closely with ABTC's leadership teams across the organization on growth initiatives.

Wu graduated from Rutgers University with a bachelor's degree in electrical and computer engineering.

He will succeed Andrés Meza who served as COO for over three years and is stepping down to pursue other opportunities. "Andrés has been an integral part in driving ABTC's foundational growth and success to date, and we are grateful for his contributions," continued Melsert.

