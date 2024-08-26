DSS, Inc. Names Jason Grady as Interim Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSS, Inc. (NYSE American: DSS) has announced the appointment of Jason Grady as its Interim CEO, effective August 23, 2024. Grady, who previously served as Chief Operating Officer of DSS, Inc., brings over 25 years of extensive experience in executive leadership, business development, restructuring, and operations management across a variety of industries. He will succeed Frank D. Heuszel, who is exiting the company to transition to a leadership role within one of its former subsidiaries.



Throughout his career, Mr. Grady has held pivotal positions within DSS, including CEO and Director of DSS Biohealth Holdings, President of Premier Packaging Corporation, President and COO of DSS Financial Management, and Chief Business Officer of Impact Biomedical, among others.

Mr. Grady's leadership has been instrumental in DSS's strategic evolution and expansion, achieving significant milestones and driving growth across diverse verticals, including Consumer Goods, MedTech, Fintech, Packaging Solutions, Investment Management, and BioHealth. His exceptional track record spans strategic roles in leading companies, where he has advanced go-to-market strategies, executed high-impact mergers and acquisitions, and spearheaded cutting-edge digital transformations. Jason's expertise uniquely positions him to deliver strategic insights and foster industry-leading growth across DSS's current and future market sectors.

Mr. Grady acknowledges that the company has faced challenges along the way. "I am deeply honored to lead DSS, Inc. as Interim CEO and guide the company into its next phase of growth and expansion," said Mr. Grady. "As I step into this role, I look forward to working closely with the board, executing its vision, and driving DSS towards a future marked by operational efficiency and revenue generation. By eliminating unnecessary waste, reducing cash burn, and exploring new areas of business, we are committed to building on our robust foundation and confronting challenges with renewed determination. The path ahead is demanding, yet we are well-positioned to adapt, advance, and ultimately enhance shareholder value."

Frank D. Heuszel, outgoing CEO of DSS, Inc., will transition to a leadership role at Impact Biomedical, a long-term investment of DSS focused on discovering, confirming, and patenting unique science and technologies in human healthcare and wellness.

Frank D. Heuszel expressed his enthusiasm for his new role at Impact Biomedical, stating, "I am excited to embark on this new journey with Impact Biomedical, leveraging our strengths to drive impactful advancements in human healthcare and wellness. I wholeheartedly support Jason's transition and am confident in his ability to lead DSS into a prosperous future."

Mr. Grady also expressed his personal gratitude to Mr. Heuszel, stating, "I want to personally thank Frank for his guidance and leadership during his tenure as CEO. His contributions have been invaluable, and I look forward to continuing our collaboration as we both embark on new and exciting chapters."

This strategic leadership transition marks a pivotal moment for DSS, Inc., positioning the company for continued growth, renewed momentum, and sustained shareholder value under Mr. Grady's interim leadership. The path forward will be one of rigorous assessment, adaptability, and strategic execution as the company navigates the evolving business landscape and strives to turn challenges into opportunities.

About DSS, Inc.

DSS is a multinational company operating businesses within four diversified market sectors: Product Packaging, Biotechnology, Commercial Lending, Securities and Investment Management, Alternative Trading, Digital Transformation, Secure Living, and Alternative Energy. DSS strategically acquires and develops assets to increase shareholder value through periodic IPO spinoffs. Since 2019, under the guidance of new leadership, DSS has built the necessary foundation for achievable growth through the formation of a diversified portfolio of companies positioned to drive profitability in multiple high-growth sectors.

For more information on DSS visit https://www.dssworld.com

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the Company's intended use of proceeds and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include: risks relating to our growth strategy; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; risks relating to the results of development activities; our ability to attract, integrate and retain key personnel; our need for substantial additional funds; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings, including, without limitation, our reports on Forms 8-K, 10-K and 10-Q, all of which can be obtained on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations, and beliefs. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Contact:

DSS Inc. Investor Relations

IR@dssworld.com

+1 (585) 565-2422