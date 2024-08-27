Agillic A/S: Agillic releases H1 2024 financial report with 6% decrease in ARR from Subscriptions YoY and EBITDA of DKK 0.6 million

Announcement no. 06 2024

Copenhagen - 27 August 2024 - Agillic A/S

ARR Subscriptions decreased 6% in H1 2024 due to clients' technology consolidations and M&A driven changes primarily in Q1 2024. Agillic maintains its 2024 guidance due to expected growth from both existing clients and new sales in the second half 2024 as well as cost measures implemented during the first half 2024. Net profit was DKK 3.6 million vs. DKK -4.7 million 30 June 2023. The increase is mainly due to the final decision of the Danish Tax Authorities review, approving 71% of the applied tax credit for 2019-2022.

Key financial and SaaS highlights

Income statement (DKK million) 1H 2024 1H 2023 Change Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change Revenue Subscriptions 24.9 26.6 -6% 12.3 13.5 -9% Revenue Transactions 4.7 6.1 -23% 2.5 2.9 -14% Other revenue 0.0 0.0 - 0.0 0.0 - Total revenue 29.6 32.7 -9% 14.8 16.4 -10% Gross profit 24.4 26.2 -7% 12.1 13.2 -8% Gross margin 82% 80% - 82% 80% - Other operating income 0.4 0.3 33% 0.2 0.2 - Employee costs -16.6 -18.1 8% -8.0 -9.4 15% Operational costs -7.6 -7.4 -3% -4.3 -3.0 -43% EBITDA 0.6 1.0 -40% 0.0 1.0 - Net profit 3.6 -4.7 - 7.0 -1.8 - Financial position (DKK million) Cash 4.4 18.3 -76% 4.4 18.3 -76% ARR development (DKK million) ARR Subscriptions 51.7 54.9 -6% 51.7 54.9 -6% ARR Transactions 10.0 11.5 -13% 10.0 11.5 -13% Total ARR 61.7 66.4 -7% 61.7 66.4 -7% Change in ARR -4.7 2.2 - -4.7 2.2 - Change in ARR (%) -7% 3% - -7% 3% -

Reclassification between other operating income, employee costs and operational costs is updated in 2023 figures.

Half-year report 2024

The full half-year report 2024 is attached to this press release and can be found on our website here: https://agillic.com/investor/financial-reports/

Financial guidance 2024 (unchanged)

Revenue DKK million 62 to 66 EBITDA - 0 to 2 ARR Subscriptions - 56 to 60 ARR Transactions - 10 to 14 Total ARR - 66 to 74

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create. automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with teams in Germany, Norway, and Romania.

Appendix: Financial development per quarter

DKK million 2024 2023 2022 INCOME STATEMENT Q2 Q1 FY Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 FY Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Revenue Subscriptions 12.3 12.6 52.4 12.2 13.6 13.5 13.1 49.9 13.5 13.1 12.2 11.1 Revenue Transactions 2.5 2.2 12.0 2.9 3.0 2.9 3.2 16.7 6.0 4.8 3.3 2.6 Other revenue 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.4 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.3 Total revenue 14.8 14.8 64.7 15.4 16.6 16.4 16.3 67.0 19.5 17.9 15.6 14.0 Gross profit 12.1 12.3 52.2 12.6 13.4 13.2 13.0 49.6 15.5 11.4 11.7 11.0 Gross margin 82% 83% 81% 82% 81% 80% 80% 74% 80% 63% 75% 78% Other operating income 0.2 0.2 0.6 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 Employee costs -8.0 -8.6 -36.8 -10.8 -7.9 -9.4 -8.7 -32.5 -9.2 -7.3 -8.0 -8.0 Operational costs -4.3 -3.3 -14.1 -3.5 -3.2 -3.0 -4.4 -16.3 -5.1 -2.7 -3.7 -4.8 EBITDA 0.0 0.6 1.9 -1.6 2.5 1.0 0.0 1.1 1.5 1.4 0.0 -1.8 Net profit 7.0 -3.4 -27.5 -22.4 -0.4 -1.8 -2.9 -10.6 -2.0 -1.2 -2.7 -4.7



BALANCE SHEET Cash 4.4 7.2 9.8 9.8 11.5 18.3 26.9 7.4 7.4 1.8 12.6 7.5 Total assets 45.8 51.5 47.1 47.1 64.9 69.0 75.8 52.8 52.8 54.0 58.7 55.4 Equity -16.0 -23.6 -20.2 -20.2 1.5 1.8 3.4 -15.0 -15.0 -13.2 -12.0 -9.6 Borrowings 21.4 24.3 23.7 23.7 23.0 24.2 25.7 24.3 24.3 23.7 26.1 26.4 CASH FLOW Cash flow from operations 2.6 0.0 -6.5 -0.6 -2.8 -4.3 1.2 3.1 7.3 -4.9 9.0 -8.3 Cash flow from investments -2.7 -3.0 -11.7 -2.1 -3.1 -3.2 -3.3 -13.5 -3.3 -3.3 -3.7 -3.2 Cash flow from financing -2.7 0.4 20.6 1.0 -0.9 -1.1 21.6 -2.8 1.6 -2.5 -0.2 -1.6 Net cash flow -2.8 -2.6 2.4 -1.7 -6.8 -8.6 19.5 -13.2 5.6 -10.8 5.1 -13.1 EMPLOYEES & CLIENTS Employees end of period 39 41 50 50 50 50 46 48 48 47 51 47 Clients end of period 113 116 122 122 120 120 118 118 118 111 108 105



ARR & SAAS METRICS ARR Subscriptions 51.7 52.2 57.8 57.8 56.8 54.9 54.2 54.1 54.1 50.3 49.6 48.5 ARR Transactions 10.0 8.9 12.3 12.3 12.1 11.5 17.3 22.6 22.6 19.6 14.6 10.3 Total ARR 61.7 61.1 70.1 70.1 68.9 66.4 72 76.7 76.7 69.9 64.2 58.8 Change in ARR (DKK) 0.6 -9.0 -6.6 1.2 2.5 -5.1 -5.2 21.0 6.8 5.7 5.4 3.1 Change in ARR % 1% -13% -9% 2% 4% -7% -7% 38% 10% 9% 9% 6% Average ARR 0.5 0.5 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 0.6 Yearly CAC - - 0.2 - - - - 0.1 - - - - Months to recover CAC - - 6 - - - - 3 - - - -

Definitions

Cash is defined as available funds less bank overdraft withdrawals.

ARR, i.e. the annualised value of subscription agreements and transactions at the end of the actual reporting period.

Average ARR, i.e. the average Total ARR per client.

Customer Acquisition Costs (CAC), i.e. the sales and marketing cost (inclusive salaries, commissions, direct and share of costs of office) divided by the number of new clients. CAC is calculated end of year.

Months to recover CAC, i.e. the period in months it takes to generate sufficient gross profit from a client to cover the acquisition cost.

Reclassification between cash flow from investments and cash flow from finance has been updated.

Published on 27 August 2024