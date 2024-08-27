Happiest Minds Technologies Limited: Happiest Minds wins Gold and Silver at the Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards 2024

BENGALURU, India and SEATTLE and LONDON, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a 'Born Digital . Born Agile', Mindful IT Company, today announced that it has been honored with two prestigious accolades at the 17th Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards 2024. Happiest Minds won a Gold in Talent Acquisition for the 'Best New Hire Onboarding Program' - Data Engineering on Microsoft Azure and a Silver in Future of Work for the 'Best Program for Upskilling Employees'- Software Development Engineer in Test (SDET). These awards reinforce Happiest Minds' position as a leader in the IT industry, particularly highlighted by its partnership with StackRoute - an NIIT venture renowned for its excellence in tech education.

The Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards recognizes organizations that achieve excellence in various corporate sectors, including Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, Workforce Management, HR, and Sales Performance. Happiest Minds stole the limelight for its innovative approach to integrating new talents into its ecosystem and its forward-thinking approach to preparing its workforce for the evolving landscape of the IT industry through comprehensive upskilling programs.

Happiest Minds has been recognized year after year for its considerable efforts in fostering a comfortable and growth-oriented workplace for its people. Some of its recent achievements include 50 Best Firms for Data Scientists to Work for 2024, Top 50 India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2023, and Top 50 India's Best Workplaces for Building a Culture of Innovation 2023. The company's emphasis on skill development enables the organization to effectively tackle current and emerging challenges, ensuring it is well-equipped to handle future complexities with confidence and agility.

About Happiest Minds Technologies

Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a Mindful IT Company, enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights. We do this by leveraging a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as: artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, digital process automation, internet of things, robotics/drones, security, virtual/ augmented reality, etc. Positioned as 'Born Digital . Born Agile', our capabilities span Product & Digital Engineering Services (PDES), Generative AI Business Services (GBS) and Infrastructure Management & Security Services (IMSS). We deliver these services across industry groups: Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), EdTech, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Hi-Tech and Media & Entertainment, Industrial, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, and Retail, CPG & Logistics. The company has been recognized for its excellence in Corporate Governance practices by Golden Peacock and ICSI. A Great Place to Work Certified company, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bengaluru, India with operations in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and the Middle East.

