The Coalition for Community Solar Access (CCSA) says that household names such as Microsoft, Google, Walmart, Starbucks, Rivian, Wendy's, and T-Mobile are just a few of the Fortune 500 companies that have signed agreements with community solar developers. From pv magazine USA Community solar has recently taken off, surpassing 7 GW of installed capacity in the United States. Research firm Wood Mackenzie said it expects community solar installed capacity to essentially double in five years. Community solar typically involves a customer subscribing to a portion of an off-site solar project's generating ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...