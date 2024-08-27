Coppell, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2024) - Last month, the ACT® test shared that major format changes will arrive in spring of 2025. In response, KD College Prep (KD) soon announced its plans to adapt curriculum and practice tests to prepare students for this new testing experience.

KD College Prep Announces Plans to Adapt to Recent ACT® Changes

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/221091_5135aecb74235bd4_002full.jpg

"We were one of the first companies in the nation to develop and utilize updated curriculum and digital practice tests for the recent changes to the SAT® test format. We are doing the same for the new ACT changes. Our students will have a considerable runway to be ready for the revised ACT format," said KD CEO David Dillard.

KD's curriculum team has already started working on updated curriculum materials that will prepare students for ACT test changes. While the current curriculum will still prepare students for the changes, KD will soon provide updated bonus lessons that will more closely simulate what students will encounter starting in Spring 2025. The company also plans to develop new digital practice tests as more details about the new ACT test format become available.

In addition, Complete Test Prep students will have the opportunity to attend college planning seminars in early 2025. During these sessions, KD advisors will explain the specifics regarding test changes and provide additional guidance for how to adequately prepare.

The changes announced by ACT, Inc. last month will result in a "core" test with 44 fewer questions and more time per question, and students will now have the option to choose whether to take the science section of the test. There are no known plans to convert the ACT test to an adaptive format, like what students now experience with the SAT test.

Dillard said the new ACT test will feel more similar to the digital SAT test. KD's recommendation remains the same-if timing allows, students should plan to take both admissions tests.

"Allow yourself time to discover your 'best test,'" Dillard said. "We have always found that some student's natural aptitudes, or style preferences for either the SAT or ACT test format provides a natural advantage with one test or the other."

SAT® is a registered trademark of the College Board. ACT® is the registered trademark of ACT, Inc. KD College Prep has no affiliation with these institutions and is not approved or endorsed by them.

CONTACT: Name: David Dillard Organization: KD College Prep Address: 621 TX 121 Suite 450 Coppell, TX 75019, United States Phone: (972) 906-8825. Website: https://kdcollegeprep.com/act-changes-coming-2025/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/221091

SOURCE: Plentisoft