Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2024) - Lenso.ai has launched a highly accurate, fast, and user-friendly facial recognition tool in collaboration with EyeMatch.ai. Both companies, specializing in machine learning and AI technologies, joined forces to develop a leading-edge facial recognition system. This new feature is now available for users to try on the lenso.ai website.





Lenso's face recognition used on an image of students

Lenso's Road to Success

Lenso.ai, known for its reverse image search capabilities, has gained popularity for its remarkably accurate search results and distinctive features. The platform has recently expanded its offerings to include facial recognition, setting it apart from its competitors.

Previously, users could enjoy lenso's pattern and location recognition. The site allowed searches where users could upload any image to find similar, related, or identical images online - including matching exact buildings and other landmarks. Results could also be downloaded as CSV files or saved to collections within user's profiles.

In addition, lenso.ai offers an innovative filtering option that allows users to filter by domain - search on a specific website by entering its URL address - or by text - add a keyword to a search and search for more specific images. For example, adding the keyword "at night" to a landscape will return the results of images taken at that location at night.

Finally, lenso's sorting options allow users to sort images by newest, oldest, best or worst match, as well as randomize or shuffle images. These options make it easy to find both diverse results and exact matches, depending on the user's needs.

Face Recognition on Lenso.ai

Lenso.ai has now introduced a groundbreaking facial recognition tool, thanks to its collaboration with EyeMatch, a company specializing in face recognition technology. This new feature is available for everyone to try on the lenso.ai website.

Find any Face with Lenso

To use lenso's new facial recognition feature, visit the lenso.ai website and upload a clear image of a person. Then, if needed, select the area of the face and click "Expand" in the "People" category. The tool, which scans a large number of websites every day, is able to find almost any face online.





Lenso.ai's face recognition used on a picture of a woman

Lenso.ai and EyeMatch Revolutionizing Facial Recognition

In the field of reverse image search tools, lenso.ai has achieved a significant milestone by introducing a revolutionary facial recognition feature. With this tool, it's now possible to discover images of people and faces that were long forgotten, as well as new images of specific individuals online.

Here is a simple tutorial on how to use lenso.ai on an iPhone to find people, places, duplicates and more:





