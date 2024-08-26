Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
High-Grade-Potential: Das immense Potential der Madsen-Mine von West Red Lake
26.08.2024
Nasdaq, Inc.: Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date August 15, 2024

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of August 15, 2024, short interest in 3,037 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 12,277,781,936 shares compared with 11,985,723,964 shares in 3,043 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of July 31, 2024. The mid-August short interest represents 2.62 days compared with 2.90 days for the prior reporting period.

Short interest in 1,669 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 2,136,281,640 shares at the end of the settlement date of August 15, 2024, compared with 2,082,532,251 shares in 1,692 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.51 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period's figure was 1.29.

In summary, short interest in all 4,706 Nasdaq® securities totaled 14,414,063,576 shares at the August 15, 2024 settlement date, compared with 4,735 issues and 14,068,256,215 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 2.36 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 2.44 days for the prior reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

For more information on Nasdaq Short interest positions, including publication dates, visit
http://www.nasdaq.com/quotes/short-interest.aspx
or http://www.nasdaqtrader.com/asp/short_interest.asp.

Nasdaq, Inc.

About Nasdaq:
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Media Contact:
Jennifer Lawson
jennifer.lawson@nasdaq.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/724a553c-0a2e-42eb-96d1-43c74a875441

NDAQO


