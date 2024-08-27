Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.08.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
High-Grade-Potential: Das immense Potential der Madsen-Mine von West Red Lake
Base Resources Limited - Malagasy regulatory confirmation obtained for Energy Fuels combination

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 27

AIM and Media Release

27 August 2024

Base Resources Limited
Malagasy regulatory confirmation obtained for Energy Fuels combination

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) advises that it has received confirmation from the Malagasy Competition Council that it does not object to the Company's proposed combination with Energy Fuels Inc. and that the transaction may proceed.

As a result, the condition precedent to the Scheme relating to the Malagasy Competition Council is considered satisfied and there are no remaining regulatory approval conditions precedent to implementation of the Scheme.

The Scheme remains subject to certain customary conditions precedent, including approval of the Scheme by Base Resources' shareholders at the Scheme meeting to be held on 5 September 2024 and approval of the Federal Court of Australia.

If Base Resources shareholders or depositary interest holders have any questions in relation to the Scheme, they should contact the Base Resources Scheme information line on 1300 271 804 (within Australia) and +61 3 9938 4380 (outside Australia) between 8.30am and 5.00pm (Melbourne time), Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

Australian Media RelationsUK Media Relations
Sodali & CoTavistock Communications
Cameron Gilenko and Michael WeirJos Simson and Gareth Tredway
Tel: +61 8 6160 4900Tel: +44 207 920 3150

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The Company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au.

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 3, 46 Colin Street
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email: info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISER & JOINT BROKER
Canaccord Genuity Limited
James Asensio / Raj Khatri / George Grainger
Phone: +44 20 7523 8000

JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800


