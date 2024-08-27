Base Resources Limited - Malagasy regulatory confirmation obtained for Energy Fuels combination

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 27

27 August 2024

Base Resources Limited

Malagasy regulatory confirmation obtained for Energy Fuels combination

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) advises that it has received confirmation from the Malagasy Competition Council that it does not object to the Company's proposed combination with Energy Fuels Inc. and that the transaction may proceed.

As a result, the condition precedent to the Scheme relating to the Malagasy Competition Council is considered satisfied and there are no remaining regulatory approval conditions precedent to implementation of the Scheme.

The Scheme remains subject to certain customary conditions precedent, including approval of the Scheme by Base Resources' shareholders at the Scheme meeting to be held on 5 September 2024 and approval of the Federal Court of Australia.

If Base Resources shareholders or depositary interest holders have any questions in relation to the Scheme, they should contact the Base Resources Scheme information line on 1300 271 804 (within Australia) and +61 3 9938 4380 (outside Australia) between 8.30am and 5.00pm (Melbourne time), Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The Company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au.

