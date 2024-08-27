Queen Casino, a leading brand of Lowkey Ltd., is proud to announce an official partnership with Borussia Mönchengladbach (BMG), one of Germany's most storied and successful football clubs. This collaboration marks a significant step forward for both organizations, leveraging their strengths to bring enhanced experiences to customers and fans.

A New Era of Collaboration

This partnership, effective from August 23rd, 2024, will see Queen Casino become an official partner of Borussia Mönchengladbach. The agreement underscores Queen Casino's commitment to supporting fan-favorite sports and engaging with a passionate global fanbase.

"We are thrilled to partner with Borussia Mönchengladbach, a club with an illustrious history and a vibrant community of supporters," said Samuel Deri Divina, Director of Lowkey Ltd. "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our vision of providing premium entertainment and creating unforgettable experiences for our customers."

Key Highlights of the Partnership

Exclusive Rights : Queen Casino will enjoy official branding opportunities and visibility during BMG's Bundesliga home matches, which are advertised in selected target markets.

: Queen Casino will enjoy official branding opportunities and visibility during BMG's Bundesliga home matches, which are advertised in selected target markets. Digital and Social Media Engagement : The partnership will extend to digital platforms, with Queen Casino integrating its brand into BMG's Japanese social media channels, particularly targeting the Japanese fanbase.

: The partnership will extend to digital platforms, with Queen Casino integrating its brand into BMG's Japanese social media channels, particularly targeting the Japanese fanbase. Hospitality and Merchandise: Queen Casino will offer unique experiences and exclusive merchandise, allowing fans to engage more closely with BMG.

Mutual Benefits and Vision

Philipp Havermann, Head of Internationalization Brand Partnerships of Borussia Mönchengladbach, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership: "We are excited to welcome Queen Casino into the Borussia family. This partnership will not only enhance our presence in the Asian market but also bring innovative engagement opportunities for our Japanese fans. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration."

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and community engagement. Queen Casino and Borussia Mönchengladbach are dedicated to providing high-quality entertainment and building meaningful connections with their audiences.

Commitment to Responsible Gaming

Queen Casino is dedicated to promoting responsible gaming. We encourage all our customers to play responsibly and to seek help if they feel they may have a gambling problem. We strive to create a safe and enjoyable environment for all our players and urge everyone to gamble responsibly.

About Queen Casino

Queen Casino is a premier brand under Lowkey Ltd., specializing in online gaming services. With a strong presence in the Asian market, Queen Casino is known for its innovative approach to gaming and commitment to responsible entertainment.

About Borussia Mönchengladbach

Founded in 1900, Borussia Mönchengladbach is one of Germany's most historic football clubs, boasting a legacy of success, including multiple German championships and European titles. Renowned for its youth academy and player development, BMG remains a powerhouse in the Bundesliga and well-known on international stage.

