VergeIO, a leading innovator in data center infrastructure solutions, today closed one of its most successful quarters ever with record sales, a full pipeline, partner adds, and an expanding presence in Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

VergeIO set a record for new customers that was 50 percent higher than any prior quarter, and twice what were closed in the first quarter, due in no small part to organizations seeking alternatives to VMware. Sales were also four times the second quarter of 2023.

Along with sales was a record number of prospective customers evaluating VergeOS Ultraconverged Infrastructure (UCI) software that integrates virtualization, storage, and networking into a single data center operating system. The company saw a 5x increase in its sales pipeline including double-digit large enterprise prospects, and incoming interest from more than 6,000 potential new customers.

VergeIO continued to refine its partner offerings, including the launch of a new partner portal with a full suite of enablement and self-training tools in Q2. Ten new reseller partners signed on during the quarter, and 80 percent of enrolled partners brought in new business opportunities.

Outside the U.S., VergeIO now boasts active resellers in Canada, England and elsewhere in Europe, Asia, and South America. New customers have signed on from Liechtenstein, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, England, and Canada.

Also in Q2, Jason Yaeger was appointed Senior Vice President of Engineering to drive product development, ensure robust technology governance, and foster a culture of innovation within the engineering teams.

"Our team continues to meet and exceed goals thanks to hard work, ingenuity, and a truly revolutionary product that represents the future of virtualization," said Yan Ness, CEO of VergeIO. "The market recognizes that legacy platforms can't match what VergeOS delivers: an architecture that is scalable, secure, fast and easy to use from the ground up."

VergeIO is the leading VMware Alternative. Unlike hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), its ultraconverged infrastructure (UCI) collapses the traditional IT stack (computing, storage, and networking) into an integrated data center operating environment, VergeOS. Its efficiency enables greater workload density using existing hardware while improving data resiliency. The result is dramatically lower costs, improved availability, and greatly simplified IT. For more information visit http://www.verge.io.

