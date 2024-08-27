Governments in MENA countries have ambitious climate targets and outstanding market potential, says JinkoSolar Vice President Dany Qian, who discusses the company's smart factory concept being developed in Saudi Arabia. What was the impetus behind JinkoSolar's joint venture to open a factory in Saudi Arabia? Qian: As the trend-setting solar PV and storage maker, JinkoSolar has chosen Saudi Arabia as the site for its fourth overseas facility. Governments in MENA countries, particularly Saudi Arabia, have ambitious climate targets, concrete big actions, and outstanding market potential. JinkoSolar's ...

