AWS customers now have direct access to Jumio's cutting-edge onboarding and fraud-fighting solutions

Jumio, a leading global provider of automated, AI-driven identity verification, risk signals and compliance solutions, today announced that it is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Biometric-based identity verification is the new norm for many regulated industries, given the dramatic rise in online fraud, identity theft, and sophisticated AI-generated spoofing attacks. By being listed in AWS Marketplace, Jumio can help modern enterprises know with greater assurance that the person they're transacting with is legitimate and authentic. AWS customers will now have access to Jumio's identity verification solutions directly within AWS Marketplace.

This, in turn, will help organizations to more effectively use AI and biometrics in a variety of use cases from onboarding new customers, meeting compliance mandates, ensuring users are of a certain age, and increasing community trust (e.g., enabling responsible gaming). Jumio leverages a broad range of AWS services, including Amazon SageMaker and Amazon Rekognition, to power its platform and solutions.

"To protect against fraud and financial crime, businesses online need to know and trust that their customers are who they claim to be," said Jumio CEO Robert Prigge. "We're excited to join AWS Marketplace in order to make our identity verification solutions more broadly available to everyone from fintechs to gaming operators and sharing economy organizations. We look forward to working closely with AWS to help put an end to global fraud and build a more trustworthy digital world."

About Jumio

Jumio helps organizations to know and trust their customers online. From account opening to ongoing monitoring, the Jumio platform provides advanced identity verification, risk signals and compliance solutions that help you accurately establish, maintain and reassert trust.

Leveraging powerful technology including automation, biometrics, AI/machine learning, liveness detection and no-code orchestration with hundreds of data sources, Jumio helps you fight fraud and financial crime, onboard good customers faster and meet regulatory compliance including KYC and AML. Jumio has processed more than 1 billion transactions spanning over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions.

Based in Sunnyvale, Jumio operates globally with offices and representation in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. Jumio is backed by Centana Growth Partners, Great Hill Partners and Millennium Technology Value Partners.

For more information, please visit www.jumio.com.

