Endo, Inc.: ENDO ANNOUNCES CEO TRANSITION

Board to Initiate CEO Search Process; Scott Hirsch Appointed as Interim CEO

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo, Inc. (OTCQX: NDOI) ("Endo" or the "Company"), a diversified specialty pharmaceutical company transforming insights into life-enhancing therapies, today announced that the Board of Directors has initiated a search for the Company's next Chief Executive Officer and that Blaise Coleman will depart the Company as President & CEO and from the Board of Directors, effective on August 29, 2024. The Board has retained Spencer Stuart, a leading executive search firm, to assist in the search process.

Scott Hirsch has been appointed to serve as Endo's Interim CEO in the transition period while the search is ongoing.

Mr. Hirsch joined the Endo Board of Directors in April 2024. He has over 20 years of experience in healthcare, investment management, and financial services and was formerly the CEO of Solta Medical, where he led growth of the global business through an expansion cycle. Prior to Solta, Mr. Hirsch was the President of the Ortho Dermatologics and OraPharma business segments and the Chief Business Officer of Bausch Health/Bausch & Lomb.

Paul Herendeen, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said, "Following the completion of our reorganization, Endo is strategically well-positioned to become a vibrant growth company with a strong balance sheet, a broad, diversified portfolio of on-market medicines, and a pipeline of innovative and differentiated product candidates. As we work toward our goal of re-listing on a national stock exchange, the Board is focused on identifying a new chief executive with the experience, skill set and strategic vision to guide Endo through its next phase of development."

Mr. Herendeen continued, "On behalf of the Board of Directors, we thank Blaise for his successful leadership of Endo over the last four years, which were integral to establishing our strong foundational footing following our restructuring, and we welcome Scott to lead the Company during this transition period. We are confident that Scott's deep industry expertise and significant operating experience will enable a smooth and orderly transition process."

"I'd like to thank Blaise for his many contributions to Endo and wish him well in his future endeavors," said Interim CEO Scott Hirsch. "In the near term, our priority will be continued focus on execution across our branded, sterile injectables and generics portfolios as we position the Company for long-term growth. I look forward to working closely with Endo's dedicated team as we transition to new leadership."

As previously announced, Endo will hold a conference call today, August 27, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the Company's second quarter 2024 financial results.

About Endo

Endo is a diversified specialty pharmaceutical company boldly transforming insights into life-enhancing therapies. Our passionate team members collaborate to develop and deliver these essential medicines. Together, we are committed to helping everyone we serve live their best life. Learn more at www.endo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

