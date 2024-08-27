Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.08.2024

PR Newswire
27.08.2024 12:06 Uhr
134 Leser
Wondershare Technology: Wondershare PDFelement 11: Pioneering Smart PDF Solutions with Advanced AI and Cloud Integration

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare is thrilled to introduce PDFelement 11, the latest version of our premier PDF editing software. This release marks a significant leap forward in our commitment to delivering smart PDF solutions, with groundbreaking advancements in AI functionality and seamless cloud-based collaboration across devices.

With PDFelement 11, Wondershare pushes the boundaries of what's possible with PDF management, integrating powerful AI features and enhanced multi-device syncing to offer users an unparalleled experience. This version is designed to simplify workflows, improve efficiency, and meet the evolving demands of today's digital work environments.

Wondershare PDFelement 11: Pioneering Smart PDF Solutions with Advanced AI and Cloud Integration

Key Features of PDFelement 11:

  • AI Capabilities: Effortlessly compare, analyze, and extract information by chatting with multiple PDFs simultaneously. Additional AI tools provide translation, grammar checking, and highlight key information.
  • Professional Features: Enhance productivity with Microsoft Office plugins, Read Aloud functionality, improved scanned document quality, and advanced compression that reduces file size without compromising integrity.
  • Cloud Integration: Experience seamless cross-device PDF management with cloud sync, automatic storage of AI-processed files, synchronized signatures, and easy file transfers via QR codes that retain reading progress.

Sandra Huang, Senior PR Manager at Wondershare Technology, commented, "PDFelement 11 represents a major leap forward in intelligent PDF solutions. With enhanced AI capabilities and seamless cloud integration, we're making it easier than ever for users to work efficiently across all devices. Our goal is to provide a tool that fully supports today's dynamic digital workflows."

Compatibility and Price

Wondershare PDFelement is available on Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, with pricing starting at $29.99 per year. To explore free trials and downloads, visit https://pdf.wondershare.com/. Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to learn more about PDFelement.

About Wondershare

Wondershare is globally recognized as a software company committed to delivering innovative solutions for personal and professional use. As a leader in creativity and productivity products, Wondershare has received prestigious awards from organizations such as The Shorty Awards, G2, and GetApp. At Wondershare, the mission is to empower individuals to pursue their passions and build a more creative world. With over 100 million users across 150 countries, users can access various software solutions for video editing, PDF editing, data recovery, diagrams and graphics, and more. Together, Wondershare strives to provide high-quality, user-friendly software that enables individuals and businesses to bring their creative ideas to life.

LOGO

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2490190/photo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1274391/wondershare_LOGO.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wondershare-pdfelement-11-pioneering-smart-pdf-solutions-with-advanced-ai-and-cloud-integration-302231309.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
