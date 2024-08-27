A European consortium of commercial and research groups is developing lighter weight, solar-powered, cost-conscious, three and four-wheel prototype vehicles for passengers and cargo. The $13. 4 million project aims for a platform that has standardized components, including the battery, powertrain, and solar PV parts, as well as support for end-of-life, maintenance, and refurbishment. The Green Intelligent Affordable Nano Transport Solutions (GIANTS) is a €12 million, 42-month project with 23 partners from industry and research institutes. The group is designing a platform to enable three types ...

