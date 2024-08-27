Artists Invited by Kasashima Gallery Will Exhibit at Expo Metro Milan

The 13th Expo Metro will take place from October 26 to October 27, 2024, in the center of Milan, Italy. The Kasashima Gallery from Osaka, Japan, has invited several internationally renowned artists to participate in this grand event, to bring the essence of Asian art to Europe and infuse the exhibition with rich and diverse cultural styles. Expo Metro Milan will be displayed in front of the San Carlo al Corso, which has stood for over 170 years. At the start of the event, the city's public space will be transformed into a vast outdoor gallery, with an expected attendance of 850,000 visitors.

Sakaguchi Juri is an emerging artist from Japan, frequently incorporating innovation and changes into Chinese ink art. (Photo via Kasashima Gallery)

"Milan, a city renowned for its culture and fashion, is truly amazing. Exhibiting contemporary Asian art in front of a European church with over 100 years of history feels like breaking the limitations of space, time, and culture, deeply resonating with my soul," said Japanese artist Sakaguchi Juri. Sakaguchi Juri has studied calligraphy and practiced kanji since childhood. In recent years, he has specialized in Chinese ink painting and innovative art, excelling in techniques such as tinting, dyeing, blending, and shading.

Taiwanese calligrapher and painter Wu Li-Ying hopes to promote Asian art and culture through the Expo Metro Milan. (Photo via Kasashima Gallery)

"Both calligraphy and Chinese ink painting are highly appreciated in Asia, with some even being included in basic education curricula. Through this exhibition, traditional art forms will enter the public eye in Italy, and with the help of online promotion, this cultural heritage will continue to be passed down," said Wu Li-Ying, Chairman of the Taipei Chinese Painting Research Association, expressing her hopes for the development of calligraphy and painting.

In July, the Taipei Chinese Painting Research Association shone brightly at the Vueling Onboart Exhibition in Spain, becoming a focal point in the international art community. In October, members of the association, including Wu Li-Ying, Angela Lin, Chang Yu-Hsuan, Tsai Yu-Yun, Chien Hsuan-Ming, Wu Hsiu-Yin, Ho Ming-Chu, and Chen Meng-Huan, will participate in the Expo Metro Exhibition. Additionally, Hard-Nib Calligrapher Wu Pei-Chi will uniquely present Chinese calligraphy. At that time, Milan will become an art stage for the invited artists.

Yu Le, the PR representative from Kasashima Gallery, stated that in addition to the host's promotional efforts, Kasashima will also utilize content marketing, interview reports, and online PR to promote the works of Taiwanese and Japanese artists. "Every exhibition is fleeting, but we can make its impact profound. In the information age, to be recognized and remembered by the public, it's not enough to have a temporary buzz; we must build lasting influence and emotional connections. This is our goal and vision," she said.

According to data from the Italian National Institute of Statistics ISTAT, Italy set a historic record for visitors in 2023, with a 13.4% annual increase in hotel occupancy, surpassing 134 million people. Among these, Milan, known for its fashion, art, and cuisine, attracted about 8.5 million tourists. This exhibition provided an innovative exposure platform, gathering top works from around the world to Europe's tourist hotspots, and is expected to promote international artistic interaction and cultural exchange.

